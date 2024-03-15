Brownkind debuts line to protect melanin-rich skin while Black beauty entrepreneurship soars
15 Mar 2024 --- Beauty entrepreneurship is seeding diversity in cosmetic solutions representing the needs of underrepresented POC. Dr. Abhijit Desai and Dr. Gauri Desai launch Brownkind, redefining skin care for melanin-rich skin. Meanwhile, BrainTrust Founders Studio showcases the growing economic impact of Black businesses in beauty.
Brownkind was created to focus on the particular aging indicators specific to brown skin and striving to maintain the skin’s inherent beauty.
Dr. Gauri Desai is a pathologist and Dr. Abhijit Desai specializes in aesthetic dermatology. After realizing that melanin-rich skin exhibits different aging symptoms, the two decided to develop a skin care line to address these issues, which they say the industry neglected.
“Skin of color ages differently, and our goal is to help maintain its natural glow and even tone,” says Dr. Gauri Desai. “Brownkind is the culmination of our efforts to reinforce and protect melanin-rich skin.”
Even Tone Defender
Brownkind’s debut product line includes a Glow Moisturizer, Cleanser, Vitamin C Serum, Dark Spot Corrector and Night Cream. Each formulation is said to combat dark spots, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles commonly experienced by brown skin.
The two doctors created the signature formula, Even Tone Defender with extracts of Indian gooseberry, rainbow algae and cacao to help maintain the skin’s natural tone and lessen aging signs.
Six weeks of daily use of Even Tone Defender improved skin tone for 85% of participants, according to an independent clinical study.
Flourishing diversity
Meanwhile, BrainTrust Founders Studio, a platform supporting Black entrepreneurs, reveals a surge in the purchase of beauty and wellness products created by Black entrepreneurs in the US.
It says the entrepreneurs led the industry in culture and commerce, resulting in a significant increase in sales despite difficulties obtaining venture capital.
In the past year, the beauty and wellness industry in the US has witnessed growth, with consumers spending over US$142 million on products from Black-founded companies, finds the platform.
Key findings
Members of BrainTrust Founders Studio’s combined sales rose 42.5% over the prior year, with Black-led companies selling products to a diverse customer base, emphasizing their broad appeal and cultural resonance, says the organization.
BrainTrust Founders Studio believes the increase in product stock-keeping units can be attributed to Black founders’ inventiveness and entrepreneurship. Goods from Black-owned businesses can currently be found in more than 47,000 retail locations, showing improved accessibility and awareness.
Amid funding challenges, the platform finds that allies emerged to support underrepresented funders and founders, fostering collaboration and inclusivity within the industry.
Wider industry initiatives
Earlier this month, Sephora North America hosted its Sephora Impact Summit, an event focused on building, supporting and championing BIPOC brands within the retailer’s network. L’Oréal USA launched the second edition of its Inclusive Beauty Fund, which provides financial support and resources to small businesses and entrepreneurs in the beauty industry, focusing on POC.
Meanwhile, ELF Beauty partnered with the US National Association of Corporate Directors to help organizations assemble diverse and inclusive boards.
Boots, No7 Beauty and the University of Manchester, UK, secured funding to “redress the historical imbalance in the existing body of skin research,” which previously focused on lighter skin tones, with darker skin tones underrepresented or “overlooked completely.”
By Venya Patel