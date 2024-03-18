Celine’s foray into beauty entails perfume-infused lipsticks with makeup to follow
18 Mar 2024 --- Celine enters the beauty industry with a line that brings together French “elegance and timeless” allure. The fashion house is expanding its footprint from haute parfumerie, launched in 2019, into a range of cosmetics that includes lipstick infused with fragrance.
Spearheaded by the artistic and image director, Hedi Slimane, the company seeks to “enrich its cultural roots” while “promoting a French idea of femininity.”
Celine Beauté will reveal new cosmetics collections each season, designed by Slimane, including lip balms, mascaras, eyeliners and pencils, loose powder, blush and nail polishes.
Roses on the lips
Parisian Rouge Triomphe lipstick, which has a satin-finish, will launch this fall.
It is formulated to “meet the demands of comfort” while “adhering to the principles of clean beauty,” illustrates the fashion house.
The lipstick boasts 89% natural origin ingredients, delivering long-wearing hydration and radiance.
According to Celine, its “delicate” fragrance evokes a 70’s nostalgia with a blend of rose and rice powder, reminiscent of Slimane’s olfactory signature seen throughout the Celine haute parfumerie collection.
Parisian debut
The entire Le Rouge Celine lipstick collection will be gradually released starting next year with 15 shades, including the classic nude shade La Peau Nue.
Celine Beauté products were recently exhibited in “La Collection de L’Arc de Triomphe,” a film where models dressed in Celine’s autumn/winter 2024 collection paired with La Peau Nue lipstick.
Slimane also takes inspiration from Art Deco minimalism for the lipstick packaging and late 18th-century French classicism, particularly Louis XVI gold jewelry. It features gold and silver metal sheaths and is housed in a refillable container with the Triomphe emblem.
Previously, Sabyasachi, an Indian fashion house famous for its traditional luxury textiles and jewelry, collaborated with Estée Lauder to launch a limited edition matte lipstick collection.
Edited by Venya Patel