Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi, Fenty Beauty x Nykaa and Laura Mercier elevate India’s beauty scene
06 Mar 2024 --- With a flourishing beauty landscape in India, global powerhouses Estée Lauder, Sabyasachi, Fenty Beauty and Nykaa are in the spotlight for their latest collaborations. Meanwhile, Laura Mercier makes its debut in the country.
The Indian government-founded India Brand Equity Foundation projects a 25% CAGR in the overall market share, or US$20 billion, by 2025. India is expected to account for 5% of the global cosmetics market by 2025 and rank among the top five global markets in revenue growth.
New York meets Calcutta
Estée Lauder and Sabyasachi join forces to launch a limited edition matte lipstick collection. Sabyasachi is renowned in India for its traditional luxury textiles and jewelry. Estée Lauder touts the collection as celebrating the color story of India — “strong, exuberant, beautiful.”
“When I visited the Estée Lauder archives, I saw such beautiful products — almost like art objects. I related to that as a jeweler and designer. I felt a strange kinship with Mrs. Lauder. Her vision was spectacular but essential. I wanted to bring that back and distill it into this collection. This collection celebrates not just the colors but also the cultural exuberance and sensorial joys of India. A true collaboration between New York [US] and Calcutta [India],” says the designer behind the label, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
The atelier says its signature house colors are translated into lip shades. Inspired by “tropical fruit and flora, handwoven textiles and intense and glamorous gemstones,” the lipsticks are said to be scented with warm, spicy cinnamon notes. Names of the shades include Rouge Bengal, Devi Pink, Apricot Silk, Muslin Tea, Coffee Masala and Bombay Berry.
The Ultra Matte Finish delivers color for up to six hours with a “creamy, comfortable texture.” They contain pomegranate and mango seed oils and moringa butter for nourishment. The beauty giant says the Satin Matte Finish lipsticks moisturize and last up to ten hours.
The lipstick comes in a gilded case with the Sabyasachi Tiger medallion, plated with 24-karat gold.
“I’ve been very careful about building my business over the last 25 years. When creating the luxury pyramid, you have to take your time. Though I could have ventured into beauty long ago, I wanted to do this in my 25th year. I have spent the last two and a half decades creating the foundation for Sabyasachi, building it with great integrity, discipline and the highest quality standards. I believe for a luxury brand, beauty takes flight once jewelry, couture, ready to wear and accessories are on the pyramid,” comments Mukherjee.
Inclusive beauty with Fenty
On the heels of Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding performance, pop star Rihanna plans another entry into India with her Fenty Beauty launch.
“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognized and empowered, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style, the better,” says founder and CEO Rihanna.
Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, adds: “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with one of the most innovative and disruptive beauty brands in the world, Fenty Beauty. The brand’s ethos of diversity and inclusivity is a perfect fit for Nykaa’s mission of democratizing beauty for all Indians. We look forward to working closely with Fenty Beauty to bring the best of global beauty into our consumers’ hearts and homes.” Nykaa features over 2400 brands in its retail and e-commerce shops across India.
French-American cosmetics
Baccarose is introducing skin care brand Laura Mercier to Indian consumers with its first store in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai.
Embracing the philosophy of “Less is More,” Laura Mercier’s signature approach revolves around the No Makeup-Makeup Look, “Laura’s Flawless Face.”
The Four-Step Technique for long-lasting makeup by Laura Mercier starts with the Primer. Foundation, Conceal and Camouflage and Translucent Loose Setting Powder complete the four steps. Laura Mercier’s shop will feature these products.
The brand’s arrival seeks to provide a fusion of French-American cosmetics tailored to meet the beauty needs of the Indian market. Baccarose previously inaugurated Shiseido’s first store in the nation in October.
Spurring developments
Reliance Retail, headed by the Ambani family, is reportedly discussing acquiring Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano. The deal is estimated at roughly Rs 100 crore (US$12 million) and could potentially include the rights to franchise Kiko Milano’s brand products across India.
Sephora partnered with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited in November to continue expanding into India. Recently, Estee Lauder targeted India’s luxury beauty consumers with offerings on the Kult App and Chowis brought hair care technology to L’Oréal Professionnel Paris to the nation.
Lastly, The Body Shop UK faces financial difficulties but management in India sees a “strong brand affinity built in [the country]” amid local scale-up activities focusing on omnichannel expansion and “new opportunities” in retail, quick commerce and high convenience formats.
By Venya Patel