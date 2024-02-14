Chowis brings hair care tech to L’Oréal Professionnel Paris in India
14 Feb 2024 --- Chowis Company partners with L’Oréal Professionnel Paris to introduce personalized hair diagnosis and management services in India.
“The hair and scalp analysis project with L’Oréal Professionnel Paris India continues to empower and further strengthens our commitment to provide effective solutions to all customers,” says Choi Won Suk, CEO at Chowis.
The developer specializes in skin, hair and scalp analysis solutions. The South Korea-based company says it is well-known in the field due to 11 years of experience.
Crisp imaging tech
Chowis reveals that its technology for scalp and hair analysis is made possible by the Dermopico hair analyzer.
According to the company, hair counselors can perform in-depth analyses of five key scalp and hair measurements with the device, which connects to a smartphone’s camera. The analyses include dead skin cells, impurities, hair density, scalp hydration and scalp sebum.
With a 30 times magnification capacity, Chowis says big data and AI technologies guarantee reliable and accurate results when used to collect and process sharp images of the scalp and hair.
Moreover, the company praises its user interface to streamline the consultation process, making it efficient and accessible, with results available in a few minutes.
Collaborative spirit
Chowis views this partnership as an additional unique endeavor with the goal of providing accurate and effective customized solutions and promoting cooperation and innovation with a focus on offering the appropriate solutions at the proper time and cost.
L’Oréal Professionnel Paris in India provided specific project requirements, and Chowis stepped in to help with the intention of expanding this initiative to other regions.
The company says it distinguishes itself in a competitive market landscape by applying scientific principles to the beauty and cosmetics industry. It tries to ensure its analysis data is based on specific and reliable metrics through ongoing collaborations with experts and its R&D team.
Recently, Pierre Fabre joined forces with Chowis to launch Dermoprime, a diagnostic system utilizing AI to analyze the skin, hair and scalp through the “Here to Care” professional diagnostics software.
Edited by Venya Patel