Biofach 2024 live: Yourgut pioneers holistic shake mixes for a healthier gut microbiome
13 Feb 2024 --- Barcelona-based microbiome health supplement startup Yourgut is showcasing its line of natural shake powder mixes at Biofach 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany. The company says its offerings improve intestinal health, feed beneficial microbiota in the gut and support optimal digestion and nutrient absorption.
Nutrition Insight sits down with Ingrid Scharlau, the company’s founder and owner, at booth #5-159 to discuss its gut health innovations.
According to Scharlau, the company is looking to address specific health problems with specific prebiotic mixes.
“Our main goal is to develop continuously, in a way that makes sense, addressing different functions and solving different pathologies,” she says. “For example, we are now doing research with one (of our products) on how to sleep better and how (our products) can also help manage stress. There are a lot of problems and health issues in this world, and we want to design and personalize every mix for a different pathology.”
Active and healthy aging
Scharlau highlights that Yourgut’s Youth Elixir mix is an “elixir for youth,” made with beet, acai and ground flax seeds. She further states that the product’s ingredients have scientifically-backed anti-aging effects, are great for hair and skin and reduce wrinkles due to their high levels of antioxidants and vitamins A and D.
“It’s also great for fertility, which is a huge problem nowadays with people experiencing difficulty getting pregnant,” she states. “This mix is very high in antioxidants, so it’s anti-aging for the whole body — it neutralizes radicals, gives a glow to the skin, gives you energy and preserves youth.”
The Healing Dose mix contains baobab, turmeric, canela ceylan and ginger and provides proven anti-inflammatory benefits as well as supporting joint health and blood pressure.
“We call it ‘Healing Dose’ because when you drink it, it heals you all inside. It improves digestion and it is also great for the immune system and for arterial problems,” Scharlau underscores. “For example, for people who suffer from arteriosclerosis and are treated, this helps a lot because it has turmeric, which helps with pain issues.”
Reducing toxins and boosting energy
Scharlau points out that one of her favorite Yourgut offerings is its Green Detox mix. Made from a mix of spirulina, chlorella, barley grass and banana, she highlights that it has detoxifying, weight management and psychological functioning benefits.
“It’s super strong because it has a lot of vitamins, like vitamin C and B12, magnesium and iron in really high amounts and different components,” she emphasizes.
“It is great to eliminate the different toxicity that your body accumulates over the years, because it has microalgae, spirulina and chlorella. They’re great because they’re the only food in this world that can attach to the heavy metals that are in our bodies and flush them away.”
The company is also displaying its Energy Boost mix, made with a blend of lucuma, coco (from coconut), ginger and banana to support muscle contraction, help balance electrolytes in the body and boost the functioning of the nervous system.
“It gives you daily energy in a stable way — you drink it and during the day the energy benefit stays,” Scharlau concludes. “It’s not like coffee that goes up and then down — it’s stable.”
“It’s also very high in potassium and it has simple and complex carbohydrates. That is what keeps the energy stable. It’s also great for muscular contraction and for the general regular regeneration of the muscles.”
By William Bradford Nichols with additional reporting by Inga de Jong, live at Biofach