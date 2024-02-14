A look inside: Italian closures specialist creates eye-hole cap for cosmetics bottles
14 Feb 2024 --- Giflor is unveiling a multicolor flip-top closure system for the cosmetic and personal care packaging market. The new “Ring” closure, which has a design patent and an innovation patent, contains a circular-shaped eyehole at the top of the cap, allowing consumers to see a bottle’s contents.
“The Ring represents for us the future of bi-color caps,” says Nadia Capovilla, the company’s CEO.
“[The product] is an evolution of our lines that synthesizes our ability to combine Italian design, innovation and functionality to meet all the demands of our discerning domestic and international clientele.”
“It reflects our commitment to research and development, which allows us to position ourselves as a point of reference in the packaging sector at an international level.”
The closure, described as lightweight and fully recyclable, is available for purchase in two sizes in Spring. It was developed by the company’s R&D unit, Giflor Lab.
Contemporary design
The new closure comes with a “double” finish — glossy base and matte top.
The company says the solution is even more sustainable due to the reduced amount of plastic (up to -10%) used compared to standard caps while also functional and ergonomic.
Giflor is a manufacturer specializing in molding bottle closures and plastic caps by injection molding for “Made In Italy” products.
Edited by Joshua Poole