Spring beauty trends: Fragrances, makeup, skin and hair care solutions shine
07 Mar 2024 --- Spring is in the air, and the personal care and beauty industry is rolling out ingredients and products to stay on top of trends in fragrances, makeup, skin and hair care to satisfy consumer demand.
For this special report, Personal Care Insights connects with consumer trend data platform Spate, which targets online trends to find out what consumers are seeking this Spring. Meanwhile, Univar Solutions looks into ingredient innovations and dermatologist Dr. Kristy Bailey of FCP Dermatology sounds the alarm on some at-home skin care treatments she believes may do more harm than good.
Also, Innova Market Insights unveils blossoming trends to help usher in the upcoming Spring season.
Innovations in protective and rejuvenating formulations
With balmier temperatures comes the need to protect the skin from harmful UV rays. Spate co-founder Yarden Horwitz tells us:
“Sunscreen and tanning product interest spiking as the weather warms is not new. However, it’s important to recognize the new vehicles consumers are using for fake tans and SPF protection. The application methods are novel, with tanning gels offering a mess-free approach for faux glow and SPF primers integrating sun protection into pre-makeup routines.”
On the ingredient front, Eric Perlorca, global head of marketing for beauty & personal care at Univar Solutions, sees several notable trends in the personal care sector.
“Consumers are looking for products that provide hard claim substantiation while containing ingredients they can feel good about — such as ingredients promoting health that are ethically sourced, upcycled, natural and carbon footprint friendly — without sacrificing the luxurious feeling of the products they have come to know and love,” he says.
“We call it Luxury Redefined. Expect to see world-class innovators answer the market’s desire for a sustainable path toward zero-carbon products. In addition, look for new ingredients or added efficacy surrounding products with claims toward microbiome and skin health.”
“You’ll also see ingredients to make the mind-body connection, promoting mood-boosting qualities for a holistic approach toward overall wellness. Keep an eye out for great bio-derived, biodegradable and fermented ingredients that provide sensory and health benefits in formulations.”
Treatments tackling skin concerns
Facial and body treatments such as microneedling continue to gain traction to help achieve a healthy, lit-from-within natural glow and address concerns that include aging and skin texture. The procedure is often seen as a minimally invasive, cost-effective and safe way to rejuvenate skin. It entails superficial and controlled skin puncturing by rolling with miniature fine needles.
Due to its simplicity, some consumers are opting to do the procedures at home, especially since the technique is perceived to require minimal training. Dr. Kristy Bailey is a dermatologist, founder and medical director of FCP Dermatology in Toronto, Canada and expresses caution over at-home treatments:
“Typically, home microneedling devices are ineffective and can even be dangerous with a higher infection rate than in-office microneedling done in a dermatologist’s office. Laser technology is changing every day. We have the most advanced lasers in the world at our clinic. They are much more effective than they used to be and can treat all skin types and conditions. The newest lasers can remove redness, brown spots and hair, and even tighten the skin in the right hands.”
To that end, global research firm Innova Market Insights sees a Spring time shift:
“With the changing weather and seasonal transitions, the personal care product industry adapts to cater to the specific needs of this time of year. From lightweight moisturizers to combat warmer temperatures to floral-scented products that evoke the essence of spring, the trends in personal care during this season give insights into the art of self-care tailored for springtime.”
Spate’s Springtime online analysis
Looking at trends that show medium to very strong seasonality during March, April and May, the platform predicts popularity with the following products and ingredients this spring. (The data source is US Search, ending January 2024).
Tanning gel: 10.2K average monthly searches — searches have grown +61.7% since last year.
Oil-free sunscreen: 5.3K average monthly searches — searches have grown +28.4% since last year.
Cool toned contour: 2.4K average monthly searches — searches have grown +46.0% since last year.
SPF primer: 3.4K average monthly searches — searches have grown +27.5% since last year.
Mango perfume: 2.8K average monthly searches — searches have grown +23.5% since last year.
Strawberry blush: 2.9K average monthly searches — searches have grown +21.6% since last year.
Spate recently issued its 2024 Predicted Trends Report. It highlighted key trends poised to remain strong this spring, including “heightened interest in ASMR-oriented experiences, with consumers seeking trends that offer a multi-sensory impact.”
Perlorca of Univar Solutions is also witnessing a more robust embrace of technology in the beauty care space “through wearable devices, augmented reality, and most recently, AI.”
“With consumers using AI, there is a growing fixation on highly personalized wellness routines with a wide range of desired benefits. This drives ever-growing demand for anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, anti-irritation and anti-pollution products bookended by benefits such as firming, moisturizing, brightening and smoothing,” he explains.
Spate’s category deep dives:
In skin care, Spate says, “growth in searches for oil-based cleanser — as well as the predicted growth for the trend in the next 12 months — indicates the trend has staying power. Top searched questions alongside oil-based cleansers such as “good for” and “what is” revealed consumers are still discovering the purpose of this cleansing product. Brands should take this as an opportunity to educate consumers on the power of oil-based cleansers via content through social media, web, email channels and more.”
Top hair trends are seen “moving from slick looks to softer styles. Top benefits such as low maintenance, easy and volumizing reveal the consumer is beginning to look into more gentle [styles]. With a simultaneous increase in the concerns for hair loss, itchy scalps, and split ends, brands must keep in mind style and strength moving into 2024.”
In makeup, Spate points to “Increasing searches for glow, luminous, and dewy makeup benefits that support the consumer’s continued desire for radiant finishes, aligning with a desire for makeup that enhances natural beauty.”
“The increase in searches for SPF and moisturizing alongside makeup reflects a growing awareness of the importance of sun protection and the possibility of skin care ingredients in makeup products. This trend of multifunctional beauty solutions is not new and shows no signs of going anywhere. The popularity of claims like setting and blurring showcase the demand for makeup that creates a smooth and youthful appearance, not yet a full matte face, but one with a glow-from-within.”
Finally, value will remain a critical factor as consumers continue to cope with inflation that is still stubbornly high in many categories and regions. Perlorca has some advice for brands amid “a growing desire from consumers looking to secure the best deal.”
“Cost matters now more than ever,” he says, “and brands must prove their value before a consumer will trade up. Bring on the scientific data as expectations shift to hard claim substantiation, reinforcing the importance of efficacy when choosing ingredients. That’s why high-quality ingredients from world-class suppliers may be just what the doctor ordered if you want to stand out from the competition.”
By Anita Sharma