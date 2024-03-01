Beyond The Headlines: Sephora celebrates BIPOC brands, Lush reveals limited edition gourmand products
01 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Sephora had its first Impact Summit for beauty brands founded by people of color. Lush released a line inspired by food aromas and record producer DJ Khaled became a shareholder of luxury oral care brand, Aurezzi.
Business news
Sephora North America hosted its inaugural Sephora Impact Summit, an event focused on building, supporting and championing BIPOC brands within the retailer’s network. The event was created to provide a dedicated space for BIPOC founders to learn, connect and access resources to fuel their entrepreneurial journeys, with attendees including the 2024 Sephora Accelerate cohort, alums and program advisors, BIPOC-owned and -founded brands, Sephora Squad members and Sephora executives. The two-day summit featured targeted workshops, industry leader insights and networking opportunities for attendees.
ZitSticka, the science-based skin care brand specializing in acne-fighting technology, expanded into CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide in the US and online. Available in the skin care aisle, consumers can select from eight ZitSticka products, including two CVS exclusives, the Goo Getter Nose and the Slugging Balm, along with, for the first time in brick-and-mortar, the KIilla Acne Extra Strength Patches.
Product launches
Lush says its limited edition products were inspired by tasty classics to “sweeten skin and hair.” Between notes of vanilla, caramel, popcorn and cocoa, the company showcases a palate of scents inspired by food. Supermilk conditioning spray and Let The Good Times Roll body spray have fragrant notes of baked goods, popcorn and vanilla. Lush’s products are inspired by gourmand and “snackable” scents.
Nutrafol announced a “first-of-its-kind” daily supplement for women ages 18 and older who experience mild to moderate acne. The Nutrafol Skin supplements are marketed as physician-formulated with the same level of research and development used in the brand’s hair products. Nutrafol Skin was developed to address the root causes of non-cystic acne in adult women, including stress, hormonal fluctuations, the microbiome across both skin and gut and immune system function — and how all those factors work together. Unlike other non-drug acne products, Nutrafol Skin claims to go beyond conventional root causes and ingredient-based, skin-focused data. This clinically tested formula reduces mild to moderate acne breakouts and visibly improves post-acne dark spots with a proprietary Synergen Skin Complex and standardized 100% drug-free ingredients.
Nurisr launched dietary supplement capsules to help nourish the skin and “support overall well-being.” From natural and potent ingredients, Nurisr says it offers a comprehensive solution to individuals battling acne and seeking to improve their skin health. The new product line has a curated selection of ingredients known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and skin health-promoting properties. Beta-carotene is a natural precursor to vitamin A for vision, skin vitality and a healthy immune system. Camellia sinensis, from which all tea is derived, offers antioxidants, particularly catechins, to combat oxidative stress and promote cardiovascular and cognitive health.
Collaborations
Grammy award-winning artist DJ Khaled said he is now a shareholder of Aurezzi, the “world’s first” luxury oral care brand. The 24-karat gold-plated toothbrush and gold-infused toothpaste and mouthwash are available online. Aurezzi sees this as a new brand category poised to make its mark as “the most innovative development in oral care since the electric toothbrush.”
Shiseido said it is continuing its collaboration with the World Surf League (WSL), the global home of competitive surfing, as an official sun care partner to reinforce the importance of sun protection to the surfing community. The partnership started in 2019 and since then, Shiseido conducted approximately 35 beach clean-ups and coral restoration activities with the WSL. The company will remain as title sponsor of the Shiseido Tahiti Pro held in Tahiti, French Polynesia.
SciBase Holding, a developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced a partnership with Skinobs, a global platform connecting researchers with the tools they need for cosmetic and medical research. Through this partnership, SciBase will offer Nevisense for assessing skin barrier function within cosmetic testing on the Skinobs platform. The Skinobs platform is designed to help researchers easily find information on who conducts what tests in dermocosmetic, nutraceutical and active ingredient testing. This collaboration aims to streamline the process for researchers looking to access the latest tools for cosmetic and medical research.
New hair solutions
L’Oréal Paris partnered with Walmart on its second exclusive, Hyaluron + Pure, featuring a Shampoo, Conditioner and Oil Erasing Scalp Serum. L’Oréal Paris Elvive entered the moisture space by introducing Hyaluron + Plump, a collection of formulas infused with hyaluronic acid. Elvive Hyaluron + Pure continues to leverage this established L’Oréal Paris ingredient authority in this new collection. The new regimen is composed of formulas infused with hyaluronic and salicylic acid to exfoliate and purify the scalp and remove up to 100% of dulling residue while hydrating the ends. The brand said the market has seen an ascension of skinification of hair, and the conversation surrounding oily scalps and roots continues to grow among Millennials and Gen Z, who see scalp care as skin care, too.
Hairitage by Mindy McKnight announced the launch of its latest Damage Recovery collection, which is exclusively available at Walmart stores in the US and online. Hairitage is “the first” clean hair care brand to introduce the damage recovery collection at the retailer. The Hairitage Damage Recovery collection includes a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment that provides cleaner formula solutions. The brand says the products allow consumers to transform their dry, damaged or brittle hair into visibly healthier, shiny strands. Each product is formulated with a proprietary restorative complex that strengthens hair up to three times and helps mend bonds.
Afro Unicorn, the Black-owned lifestyle brand, expanded its Magical Tresses hair care collection in Target stores across the US. The brand said this represents “a major milestone.” The company believes its products are a “celebration of diverse hair textures with a mission to instill confidence in girls everywhere.” The collection features a rich complex of exotic fruit extracts designed to nourish, strengthen and protect hair from routine damage. The line is cruelty-free and free from harsh ingredients. Afro Unicorn initially debuted its hair care collection on Walmart’s website in August 2023 before reaching its stores the following month and CVS locations in January 2024.
By Sabine Waldeck