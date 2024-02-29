Focus on fragrances: Inter Parfums cautious on China, Balmain Beauty teases “Projet Confidentiel”
29 Feb 2024 --- Fragrances helped boost the bottom line of several companies, especially during the holidays. Still, businesses like Inter Parfums say they are cautious about the current year due to sluggish sales from China and rising costs. Meanwhile, Balmain Beauty is keen to keep fragrances in mind with its upcoming campaign, “Project Confidentiel.”
Inter Parfums’ cautious forecast
The global fragrance and perfume firm saw shares drop sharply on the New York Stock Exchange after its fourth-quarter results showed costs pinching profits. On the earnings call, the company’s CFO, Michel Atwood, also said Inter Parfums remained conservative with its outlook for the rest of the year:
“While we are confident in the strength of the market and our ability to gain share with our overall portfolio, we have always remained our, and we’ve always taken a conservative stance in our guidance. This year, we are particularly keen on being cautious, especially in light of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe — given the potential for volatility and the lack of visibility at this time, we will revisit the subject of guidance as the year progresses. And as we attain greater clarity on the market and the successful offtake and expansion of our two new licenses.”
Alongside tension in the Middle East, Inter Parfums CEO Jean Madar also told the Wall Street Journal he was not counting on a reopening in China, which is why he was “on the side [due to] a total lack of visibility.”
Still, Madar said the company was not putting in place any cost-cutting measures and even planned to “hire more talent to grow.”
Inter Parfums reported a 5.8% increase in sales year-over-year while earnings were slightly below analysts’ estimates at US$329 million in its fourth quarter.
Balmain Beauty teaser
Fragrances remain in focus, with Balmain Beauty set to debut a “luxury fragrance experience” this fall.
“Projet Confidentiel” was unveiled just ahead of Balmain’s fashion show, with the campaign illustrating a matte black unlabeled fragrance bottle “flanked by the iconic Balmain PB logo.”
In a statement, Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain said: “When I started at Balmain, I was dreaming about Balmain Beauty from the beginning…Beauty has always been part of my life. It’s the beginning of a new era and a new chapter we are all writing together.”
The campaign was shot and directed by Carlijn Jacobs, with model Akuol Deng Atem and music by Henri Scars Struck from The Other Side Of The Brain.
Fragrances in Focus
While cautious about the current year, scores of companies already reported robust sales thanks, in part, to fragrances often seen as an affordable luxury in a high inflationary environment.
Fragrance innovation continues to push boundaries with mood-boosting scents, innovative ingredients and sustainability.
Lu Ann Williams, global insights director of innovation at Innova Market Insights, recently told Personal Care Insights fragrances are essential to individuality:
“It has now become part of someone’s personal brand — and the smell has to last. We will see more parallels in food and personal care trends this year.”
Data from Innova Market Insights shows between July 2018 and June 2023, fragrance launches had a 12% average annual growth globally. Europe was the leader of these launches.
By Anita Sharma