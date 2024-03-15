Fresha reports “wolf” cut as top trending haircut this spring
15 Mar 2024 ---Fresha releases data on the most popular haircuts in the US based on search volumes in the past six months. The online wellness marketplace tells Personal Care Insights it analyzed online search volumes for 64 trending female hairstyles by combining the average monthly searches for over 300 keywords, including “octopus haircut” and “female buzz cut” but the “wolf cut” is far ahead of the pack.
The style features a shaggy, layered cut and received an average of 591,600 monthly searches nationwide. It also generated a monthly search volume of 96,200 solely in California.
On TikTok, “#wolfcut” exceeds seven billion views worldwide. It has been worn by celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Jenna Ortega. This style is nearly 70% more popular than the “butterfly” cut, which is second with 384,700 monthly searches.
The butterfly look is particularly popular in Texas, with monthly search volume averages around 43,000. The face-framing cut entails abundant, voluminous layers. The hashtag “#butterflycut” accumulated three million views in the US in one week on platforms like TikTok.
The “pixie” cut ranks third, generating an average of 306,300 monthly searches. Introduced in 2019, the “smullet” — a shorter version of the mullet — has steadily gained popularity across the US, taking the fourth position with an average of 172,500 monthly searches. The “shag” secures the fifth spot with 121,100 monthly searches.
We speak to Steve Rodgers, chief marketing officer at Fresha about the latest hair trends and why they are in the spotlight.
Why do you think these cuts are currently trending?
Rodgers: Trending classic cuts, such as the butterfly, wolf and pixie cut, can be attributed to various influences that resonate with today’s fashion and lifestyle preferences. One reason for the popularity of these cuts is the enduring fascination with nostalgia. People are consistently drawn to the past for inspiration, looking to recapture the timeless styles that have left a mark on pop culture.
This research indicates people are motivated not only by a chance for experimentation but also for feeling nostalgic. Whether it’s replicating Rachel Green’s iconic butterfly cut, adding a 90s layered twist with the wolf cut or channeling the glamor of Winona Ryder through a pixie cut, individuals are finding creative expression by revisiting these classic styles.
Another critical aspect of these particular cuts is their practicality and easy maintenance. As the weather warms up and people resume more active schedules, hairstyles that offer a flawless appearance with minimal effort become particularly appealing. A timeless look that requires less time and effort aligns perfectly with those leading busier lifestyles.
Many of these haircuts have been circulating on social media for a few years. Why do you think they have remained popular?
Rodgers: Versatility is a crucial factor contributing to many looks’ enduring popularity. Hairstyles that adapt to evolving style preferences and reinvent themselves over time are more likely to stand the test of time. Take the messy mullet as an example, over time, it has transformed into various iterations, such as a shaved mullet or a textured mullet, showing a capacity to evolve with changing fashion landscapes.
As trends from different eras resurface, adaptable hairstyles will seamlessly find their place in contemporary fashion, allowing individuals to explore their own creative interpretations and keep the hairstyle relevant. As we are exposed to an ongoing exchange of inspiration and influence on our social feeds, a consistent flow of ideas fuels our interest, inspiring us to consider and personalize a style, making it uniquely our own.
How many people do you think actually get the haircut versus only searching for it?
Rodgers: Online search interest offers valuable insights into what is considered popular. It may be prompted by individuals seeking inspiration, looking to experiment, or keeping abreast of the latest trends. This act of searching serves as a digital mood board, allowing people to refine their preferences and build the courage for a bold change.
Moreover, the online presence of specific haircuts can create a ripple effect, inspiring individuals who might not have initially considered a particular trend. As images and tutorials circulate online, they spark curiosity and interest, encouraging more people to explore these styles when they visit their hairstylist.
This search behavior is multifaceted, reflecting not only trending beauty preferences but also acting as a catalyst for inspiration and creating a communal space for individuals to explore and discuss various styles.
Where do you think hair trends are set to go in the future?
Rodgers: We could soon see a resurgence of the influence of the 60s and 70s on hair fashion. Styles like Birkin bangs and flipped bobs might make a strong comeback, channeling the nostalgia of the bygone era. We’re even seeing the resurgence of styles like feathered hair, which has grown 13% in searches on Pinterest trends within the last six months.
Looking beyond hairstyles, hair accessories are anticipated to become as important as haircuts alone. The potential return of banana clips will bring back the half-up style, and headbands will regain popularity. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo are already reviving the famous 60s Brigitte Bardot look, blending vintage appeal with a modern twist.
