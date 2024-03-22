Silab uses French meadowsweet in Deolya natural deodorant for microbiome-friendly solution
22 Mar 2024 --- Silab creates Deolya, a natural deodorant with an active ingredient from meadowsweet (Spiraea ulmaria L.) that limits odors and relieves irritations in underarms.
The company says Spiraea ulmaria L. stands out among the broad diversity of bacteria in the cutaneous microbiota due to its ability to produce beneficial odorous molecules.
Tested on a Caucasian panel of both sexes participating in physical activity, Deolya was found to reduce perspiration odors by 58% after the first application. The deodorant’s efficacy, assessed by an olfactory evaluation from an “expert panel” qualified in sensorial measurement, is confirmed at the molecular level by a significant 76.3% reduction of the malodorous.
These effects were observed after seven days of daily use without having applied the deodorant in the morning before the physical activity session, which the cosmetics ingredient manufacturer says underlines the immediate and long-term effect of the deodorant.
Removing smell and irritation
Silab developed an original modeling study that demonstrated increased abundance and increased enzymatic activity of S. hominis strains sampled from the volunteers subjected to physical activity compared to a non-odorous panel.
The research discovered that Deolya limits the excessive abundance of S. hominis in the axillary cutaneous microbiota and targets the enzymatic activity of this bacterial species. Therefore, the active ingredient was concluded to significantly affect the source of perspiration odors while leaving the microbial diversity of this skin zone unaffected.
According to Silab, Deolya also reduces inflammation, “significantly” decreasing the frequency of daily unpleasant underarm sensations and after shaving or epilation — after 28 days of use. In addition, Spiraea ulmaria L strengthens the barrier function, improving the transepidermal water loss of underarm skin.
Deodorant in compliance
The meadowsweet used in Deolya is obtained from French suppliers certified for organic agriculture and traced back to the harvest site. This raw material complies with Silab’s criteria for traceability and sustainability.
Deolya complies with biodiversity regulations and has a natural origin content of 99.2%. It also adheres to international cosmetics regulations in countries such as Europe, the US, China and Japan.
Deodorant developments
Innova Market Insights data suggests that global deodorant launches experienced a 15% average annual growth between 2018 and 2022. More than half of deodorants and antiperspirants were launched in Europe.
There has been a steep growth in various ethical claims for deodorant launches, and plant-based and botanical ingredients have led to deodorant launches.
Recently, Dove unveiled its VitaminCare+ Deodorant, boasting a Vitamin B3-infused, aluminum-free formula for 72-hour odor control and deep skin nourishment. Similar to Deolya, it was designed to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses against bacteria that cause odor under the arms.
By Sabine Waldeck