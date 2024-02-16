Beyond The Headlines: Windsong Global acquires JVN Hair and Pipette, LeBron James’ men’s grooming line
16 Feb 2024 --- This week in personal care news, Windsong Global acquired JVN Hair and Pipette. Meanwhile, US basketball player LeBron James partnered with Parlux for an upcoming men’s grooming line, and Redecor collaborated with Revlon, bridging virtual design for gaming and cosmetic trends.
Business news
Windsong Global acquired JVN Hair and Pipette, forming Belle Brands to oversee both brands. Teresa Lo, a beauty executive, was appointed president and Jonathan Van Ness remains involved in JVN Hair. With the acquisition, it intends to take advantage of the market for clean beauty products. At Windsong Global, William Sweedler, managing partner, expressed confidence in growing the brands and their communities. Since its 2021 launch, JVN Hair has become well-known for its sustainable and inclusive philosophy. The 2019 start-up Pipette specializes in family skin care essentials with scientific backing sold at major retailers.
Verlinvest announced a minority investment in Cible Skin, facilitating the company’s global expansion and new product development. Cible Skin, established in 2015, focuses on science-based skin care and uses immuno-cosmetic techniques to promote aging and rejuvenation. With Verlinvest’s help, the brand hopes to explore opportunities in Europe and America while strengthening its position in China and France. Verlinvest, known for its consumer-focused investments, sees Cible Skin’s potential in the luxury skin care market, aligning with its commitment to scientific innovation.
Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances announced the acquisition of Huber the Nose, a Swiss flavor and fragrance company with over 50 years of industry experience. The acquisition is said to enhance Flavorchem’s portfolio in the food, beverage and consumer goods industries and increase its worldwide footprint. Ken Malinowski, President of Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances, emphasized a commitment to seamless customer service during the transition. Conexus Capital Advisors facilitated the acquisition of Huber The Nose.
Celebrity collaborations
LeBron James and Maverick Carter announced a partnership with Parlux through The SpringHill Company for a men’s grooming line. The line of skin, hair and beard care products is inspired by their television show “The Shop.” All items, reportedly priced at US$10 or less, will go on sale in 1,600 Walmart stores in April. They say the goal is to provide accessible grooming solutions for men.
CeraVe concluded its Super Bowl ad campaign, debunking rumors linking actor Michael Cera to the brand. The brand highlighted the value of ceramides in skin care and its long-standing relationship with dermatologists. Despite its lighthearted twist, the campaign aimed to emphasize dermatologists’ expertise and reaffirm CeraVe’s dedication to developing products with expert input. Under the direction of dermatologists and Cera, the campaign took place on social media and digital platforms, with a memorable Super Bowl reveal that highlighted CeraVe’s positioning in the skin care space.
Pamela Anderson, an actress from Canada and the US, starred in a Smashbox campaign to revive the company’s golden age. Anderson is the face of the “OG” campaign, which promotes Photo Finish Primer from Smashbox. With this change, the brand hopes to arouse memories of its heyday in the 1990s and 2000s. At that time, Factor, the creator of Smashbox, used the company’s products at Smashbox Studios, which helped it become more well-known.
Launches and releases
Redecor and Revlon collaborated to bring Revlon’s Super Lustrous lipstick shades to the virtual design game. These shades are instantly available for players to use in their design challenges, and new collections are scheduled to debut in the upcoming months. Playtika’s VP of Global Marketing, Laura Keren, expressed excitement about combining beauty and design. Revlon’s CMO, Martine Williamson, saw the partnership as a chance to encourage player creativity.
Donna Karan New York launched its first fragrance collection, featuring four distinct Eau de Parfums designed to complement each other. The exterior packaging, which draws inspiration from Donna Karan dresses, complements the bottle design. The scents vary from warm and woody to floral and citrus, providing a diverse olfactory experience.
Dove Men+Care introduced its Whole Body Deo range, addressing men’s demand for odor solutions beyond traditional areas. Tested by dermatologists, the range targets body odor with Vitamin E-infused formulas free of aluminum and parabens. Pranav Chandan of Unilever highlighted the gap in men’s grooming and the high interest in such products. The line includes stick, spray and cream formats, offering skin-conditioning benefits and moisture absorption for sensitive areas.
Dove unveiled its VitaminCare+ Deodorant, boasting a Vitamin B3-infused, aluminum-free formula for 72-hour odor control and deep skin nourishment. It is designed to strengthen the skin’s natural defenses against bacteria that cause odor under the arms. Pranav Chandan of Unilever emphasized the product’s effectiveness and skin care benefits. Dove launched the #DoveB3stieCheck campaign, which includes six fragrances, to encourage users to test the product’s effectiveness and post the results on social media.
Distribution deals
Univar Solutions and Gelymar finalized an exclusive distribution agreement for carrageenan in the US and Canada, expanding their partnership. The partnership seeks to address the market for environmentally friendly components in cosmetics and personal hygiene products. The carrageenan line from Gelymar emphasizes sustainability and innovation while providing natural solutions for various applications. The beauty division of Univar Solutions offers customized goods and services backed by a robust supply chain and research facilities.
DKSH secured an exclusive distribution agreement with Canada’s Exsymol, a major global manufacturer of cosmetic actives. DKSH’s Performance Materials Unit will handle business development, marketing, sales, and distribution for Exsymol’s Silanols, Peptides and Natural Actives for skin care and cosmetics. Exsymol’s Silanols are designed to rejuvenate skin and postpone the signs of aging. Exsymol’s Ori Callot expressed confidence in the collaboration, and DKSH’s Roland Kraut emphasized the chance to increase Exsymol’s presence in Canada.
By Venya Patel