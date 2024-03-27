In-cosmetics Global: Clariant creates CycloRetin as natural and gentle retinol alternative
27 Mar 2024 --- Specialty chemical company Clariant will debut natural skin care active CycloRetin at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France, next month.
“Naturally gentle” CycloRetin is found in prince ginseng and helps activate the benefits of retinol. Two skin care formulations containing CycloRetin — Firming Mask and Mask Mist — will be presented at the trade show.
Julie Droux, global technical marketing manager for Actives and Natural Origins at Clariant, says: “While exploring the benefits of cyclic peptides in our lab, we discovered prince ginseng’s outstanding potential to restart the skin matrix production cycle. Highly effective even at low concentrations, peptides play a crucial role in supporting youthful skin appearance.”
Sustainable ingredients
The company says CycloRetin’s heterophyllin B molecule is a “groundbreaking” cyclic peptide that enhances “skin matrix production, improving collagen and reducing signs of aging.”
It adds that the ingredient has efficacy comparable to retinol and bakuchiol. CycloRetin is water soluble with “minimal concentrations needed,” allowing it to be eco-friendly.
In other eco-friendly developments, Clariant recently spoke to Personal Care Insights about its Personal Care Specialties company, Beraca, sustainably using açaí berries for cosmetic applications.
The company said that it uses “as much of the açaí raw material as possible.” The vegetable oil and the active anthocyanin ingredient are extracted from the pulp to manufacture the extracts. With the cake formed from the pulp, Beraca creates natural scrubs. All these incorporate the concept of upcycling.
In-cosmetics news
Other industry players have unveiled new product innovations. For instance, International Flavors and Fragrances and its in-house natural ingredients specialist, LMR Naturals, will present “an immersive sensory experience” featuring ingredients from its Genencare natural active range, Aurist functional range and scent portfolio at the cosmetics trade show.
Symrise will also showcase its readily biodegradable ingredient, Savelite HB, at In-cosmetics Global. The ingredient is based on technology that “reshapes” the field of product protection.
By Sabine Waldeck