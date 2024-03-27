Haus Labs by Lady Gaga enters Sephora Europe while Meghan Markle eyes skin care
27 Mar 2024 --- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga expands exclusively with Sephora across 12 new countries in Europe following last year’s UK launch while Meghan Markle teases the launch of a skin care line within her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
Haus Lab’s products are now in Sephora outlets in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. They are also available online in Switzerland, Greece, Romania, Poland and Czech Republic.
The line was first introduced by the pop star in June 2022 and is aligned with the growing “skinification” formulation trend of infusing makeup with skin care ingredients.
Ben Jones, CEO of Haus Labs, considers the brand’s Europe entry a “critical milestone.” “With the launch of Sephora App previews across Europe, we begin the march toward taking our brand to the world,” he comments.
“We will enable new consumers to see, touch and feel our products at Sephora, showing them that Haus Labs by Lady Gaga is a leader at the forefront of art, science, beauty and technology.”
Makeup formulated with active ingredients
The company“HausTech Powered” innovations, including three “skin-optimizing” hero ingredients — BioFerment 7 Formula (a bio-engineered antioxidant-rich complex), IntelliZen 7 Formula (a proprietary blend of medicinal herbs for “skin-calming”) and vegan collagen.
The range includes:
- Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, formulated with more than 20 skin care ingredients, including fermented arnica.
- Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating and Depuffing Concealer, a “clean, lightweight” functional concealer that “visibly blurs, brightens, conceals and depuffs after two weeks of continuous use.”
- Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter with a highlighting gel-powder made with fermented arnica combined with silver vine that “melts onto skin, imparting a pure, radiant glow.”
- Two lip products — PhD Hybrid Nourishing Lip Oil and the newly launched skin care-infused PhD Hybrid Plumping Lip Glaze — that hydrate and restore lips while giving “burn-free plumping after two weeks of continuous use.”
- Color Fuse Blush Powder infused with more than 11% skin care actives to ensure “vibrant pigmentation” alongside its skin care benefits derived from fermented arnica and hydraberry to “enhance and nourish” the skin.
Meghan Markle fronts skin care line
Markle has filed a US trademark patent extension on her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, suggesting a foray into skin care and expansion of home care offerings alongside existing
According to the filing, American Riviera Orchard’s product list will include bath and shower gels, salts, bath soap, bar soap, hand soaps, body creams, bath oil, body lotions, cosmetics and body oil.
Home care goods will comprise scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, room fragrances and incense.
The Montecito, California brand reportedly plans to expand into pet grooming, with pet shampoo and conditioner also featured on the trademark application.
In other celebrity brand activities, singer and actress Selena Gomez reportedly may offload her cosmetics empire, Rare Beauty. With a valuation of US$2 billion, the company has allegedly hired financial advisers to weigh offers for a potential sale.
By Benjamin Ferrer