In-cosmetics Global: Seppic’s “Beautiful Temptations” collection highlights hair, skin and makeup
04 Apr 2024 --- Seppic will unveil a collection of seven “sensorial” formulations at In-cosmetics Global this month.
The “Beautiful Temptations” collection includes skin care, hair care, nutricosmetic and makeup formulations inspired by the latest beauty trends.
Seppic asks: “Who has never fallen into a temptation? Envy, gluttony, greed or pride are as many temptations that surround people in daily life. With its ‘Beautiful Temptations’ collection, Seppic gives a good reason to get tempted.”
Customizable and fun
The personal care and beauty ingredients supplier offers a peek at its collection with Appealing Transformative Masks inspired by the lure of envy.
In keeping with the playful beauty trend, the company believes the face masks will satisfy the increasing demand for new textures and formats in their beauty regimens. Seppic notes how brands are getting creative with “colorful and transformative textures, enabling experimentation and Blend It Yourself concepts.”
Playful beauty extends from the formulation to the packaging of cosmetics. The importance of multisensory packaging for the beauty industry among Gen Z consumers is more pronounced than ever, highlights a report. “Look, touch and smell should all be considered to appeal to today’s youngest customers.”
The Seppic Appealing Transformative Masks come with a blue aqueous gel that can be used alone or combined with a pink concentrated oil to create a secondary mask that is purplish.
According to Cult Beauty’s 2024 trend report, with “AI influences seeping into mainstream culture, beauty is embracing anime and avatar aesthetics with exaggerated features, wacky color combinations and shade-shifting finishes.”
Natural formulation
The Appealing Transformative Masks’ purplish jelly emulsion has a naturality profile of 92.4% (ISO 16128) and comprises ingredients that nourish and protect the skin, says Seppic.
Sepimaxtm Zen (Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6) enhances the mask’s texture, and Emogreen L19 (C15-19 Alkane), a bio-sourced emollient, provides a smooth application.
Sakadikium, a multiprotector active ingredient that shields the skin from pollution, UV rays and blue light, is added to the formula. Sakadikium comprises glycerin, water and Hedychium Coronarium root extract. Additionally, the oil-soluble active ingredient Antileukine 6 strengthens and calms the skin, increasing its resistance to environmental stresses. Antileukine 6 is made of caprylic/capric triglyceride and Laminaria Ochroleuca extract.
Seppic says it will unveil the other six formulations closer to the tradeshow.
Innovations for In-cosmetics Global
Other exhibitors have also revealed innovations for In-cosmetics Global. Cargill Beauty will showcase BotaniDesign and Actigum Care as sustainable emollients and rheology modifiers.
Givaudan launched Neuroglow to safely replicate the positive effects of the sun and attain an after-glow, and Clariant created CycloRetin as a natural and gentle retinol alternative.
International Flavors and Fragrances’ LMR Naturals will present ingredients from its Genencare natural active range, Aurist functional range and scent portfolio.
By Venya Patel