Beauty tech: AI and AR focus with Naos x Haut.AI skin analysis, Perfect Corp. hair assessment and Redken’s billboard
04 Apr 2024 --- AI and augmented reality (AR) are no longer tied to technology companies alone. The beauty industry is tapping into this tech to improve customer and retailer experiences.
Perfect Corp. debuts an AI Hair Type Analysis technology that identifies hair texture, thickness and curl patterns, and Redken releases an interactive QR code on a Times Square billboard in New York, US, enabling virtual try-ons of its new Acidic Color Gloss Collection.
Meanwhile, French company Naos, made up of ecological skin care brands Bioderma, Etat Pur, and Institut Esthederm, introduces a digital tool, Skin Observer, in collaboration with Haut.AI.
AI meets skin ecobiology
Naos Skin Observer offers “quick and precise” skin analysis, recommending customized rituals adapted to individual skin types. The tool was developed in collaboration with dermatologists.
The system adjusts routines based on user preferences and skin needs, providing step-by-step guidance for a seamless skin care experience. The partnership between Naos and Haut.AI merges AI technology with “expertise” in skin ecobiology.
Naos promotes skin health by understanding the skin and prioritizing balance and harmony within the skin’s natural ecosystem. Haut.AI focuses on AI applications for skin care and skin aging.
Haut.AI utilizes algorithms based on over 150 data points for comprehensive, clinical-grade skin analysis. The companies say the partnership, “founded on a shared commitment to continuous innovation in beauty technology,” resulted in Skin Observer.
AI hair personalization
Perfect Corp.’s beauty technology advancement recognizes up to ten distinct curl patterns and shapes, ranging from straight to extremely coily.
The tool offers users insight into their hair type by placing them in one of nine ranges. The software company says its new technology will “revolutionize” how hair care brands and retailers engage with customers by providing personalized insights into hair care shopping experiences.
“In the beauty industry, personalization has swiftly become crucial for engaging shoppers and delivering value. The AI-powered Hair Analysis solution leverages AI technology to identify each customer’s unique hair type, enabling brands and retailers to provide tailored advice across multiple touchpoints, from online to in-store,” explains the company.
By scanning with any camera device, consumers can discover their hair type and receive personalized recommendations addressing their hair care needs to “empower” consumers with greater purchasing confidence and help hair care brands drive sales and foster customer engagement.
Times Square beauty
Passersby in Times Square are encouraged to scan a QR code that will take them to Redken’s online landing page featuring the “first-ever” 3D billboard in AR.
Consumers can then try on the Acidic Color Gloss via an AR filter, generating a “before-and-after” showcasing the results on their devices.
After using the AR, users will receive a shareable video of their after results superimposed on a virtual depiction of the Times Square billboard that can be shared across social channels. The hair care brand says consumers can “experience Times Square from anywhere” in the US and share it on social media.
Once participants complete the virtual try-on, they will receive an exclusive offer to purchase the collection on Redken’s website.
By Sabine Waldeck