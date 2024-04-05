Yves Rocher helps consumers “escape” with new Repair line using organic shea butter and calendula
05 Apr 2024 --- Yves Rocher releases a new collection for the body, hands and feet, inspired by Breton nature with organic plant-based active ingredients from “sustainable sources.”
The company’s researchers formulated the new range with shea butter, calendula, organic mint, organic mallow and organic arnica water, which have cosmetic properties.
The line combines shea butter with organic calendula, creating a composition rich in triterpenes and phytosterol. According to the French cosmetics company, the oily extract of organic calendula can reduce the production of inflammatory mediators in response to external stress or aggression.
Hands and feet naturally do not have sebaceous glands, making them more vulnerable to adverse external factors such as cold, wind and UV rays, which damage the skin barrier. Yves Rocher’s hand care solutions use organic arnica, the plant that “symbolizes” the company. The researchers in Plant Based Cosmetics selected organic peppermint for the foot care products due to its soothing properties and combined the ingredients with organic mallow.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Natasja Vallé, Beauty Trainer at Yves Rocher, about the Repair range and what is currently trending in body care.
How does the Repair line differ from previous launches?
Vallé: This makeover aims to give greater prominence to our unique botanical expertise through increasingly natural formulas, with a product range focused on skin care and more impactful packaging. We have also reworked the range of fragrances to offer a pleasurable, enveloping experience. We’ve developed new rich, enveloping and creamy textures to satisfy consumers’ expectations in search of innovative, sensory formulations. They combine great results, high naturalness (up to 99%), and pleasure of use to satisfy even the driest skin.
What role do the ingredients play in the products, and how do they “repair” skin?
Vallé: This new Repair range focuses on organic shea butter, known for its exceptional nourishing and repairing properties. Only this time have we combined it with a new complementary active ingredient, organic calendula, for its soothing efficacy.
Shea Butter is rich in fatty acids, including omega 9. It’s renowned for its emollient properties. It nourishes and repairs dry and extra-dry skin, leaving it soft and supple. Its richness protects the skin from drying out and strengthens the skin barrier, making it more resistant to future aggression.
Calendula is rich in triterpenes and phytosterols. Our organic calendula oil extract reduces the production of inflammation mediators in response to stress and external aggressors. This helps reduce skin tightness and signs of discomfort, leaving skin soothed.
Yves Rocher has been a Union for Ethical Biotrade member since 2020 and is committed to ethically sourcing natural raw materials, respecting both biodiversity and humankind. The calendula comes from La Gacilly, France, and is grown using organic and sustainable farming methods. All our shea seeds come from West Africa. We source from socially responsible local suppliers to ensure the sustainable development of this supply chain. The organic shea butter is sourced from organically farmed, fair trade shea.
What trends are you currently seeing in body care, and how does this line connect to them?
Vallé: Today’s consumers feel a need to reconnect. They use body care as a means of escape and to nurture their inner selves. Many consumers are taking a new holistic approach to beauty to gain more control over their well-being and manage the physical and emotional effects of difficult circumstances. Holistic beauty is a global approach to beauty. It implies caring for ourselves not only with products but also, above all, by adopting a ritual and lifestyle that focuses on well-being. Our new body care range cares for the mind and body as a whole.
By Sabine Waldeck