TikTok Shop: Nivea expands European reach via e-commerce platform
Beiersdorf’s Nivea has officially launched its TikTok Shop in Germany, making it one of the first cosmetics brands to join the platform while expanding its e-commerce presence across Europe.
TikTok Shop, which has operated in the UK since 2021 and recently entered the US market in late 2023, is now available in France, Italy, and Germany. Nivea’s debut on the German version of the platform includes more than 30 skin care products and bundles available for direct in-app purchase.
TikTok Shop is an e-commerce feature, as part of the social media platform TikTok. It allows users to discover and shop products directly through short videos and livestreams, aligning with the growing demand for immersive, content-led shopping experiences.
TikTok Shop’s German operations are managed out of Munich, and the company estimates the platform will reach up to 25% of the German population. In the UK, more than 200,000 brands and retailers, many of which are small-medium enterprises, already use TikTok Shop.
Content-led beauty retail
Nivea’s TikTok Shop launch reflects a broader trend in the personal care and beauty industry — one where Gen Z consumers’ digitally inclined shopping behaviors are shaping brands’ strategies to reach them.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on how Gen Z influences how beauty products are discovered and purchased. According to the Revieve study, younger consumers prioritize efficacy, ethics, and transparency over traditional brand loyalty.
The generation actively engages in brand conversations through social platforms and shows significant favor for brands that involve them through co-creation, TikTok challenges, and interactive tools.
“Gen Z is not buying beauty products the same way as older consumers. They expect to be part of the conversation,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve, in an earlier interview.
Features like AR try-ons, gamified shopping experiences, and personalized AI quizzes are increasingly standard for brands targeting Gen Z.
TikTok plays a key role in shaping trends such as “glass skin” and “skin cycling,” driving products to sometimes sell out overnight.
Brands like CeraVe and The Ordinary have gained popularity by aligning with Gen Z’s transparency and clinical credibility values.