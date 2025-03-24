Revieve CEO unravels Gen Z personal care and beauty brand opportunities
Gen Z is influencing the direction of beauty innovation, driving demand for sustainable packaging, AI-powered personalization, and purpose-driven brand narratives. The generation is emerging as a transformative power in the personal care landscape with a distinct set of expectations prioritizing authenticity, personalization, and ethical responsibility.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of digital beauty platform Revieve, about what drives Gen Z’s purchasing decisions and how brands can align with their values. Parkinnen spotlights the personal care brands that are winning Gen Z’s loyalty and why.
Born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, this generation is “the first true digital-native cohort.” Online communities, social causes, and a strong desire for transparency inform their purchasing behavior. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z consumers are less swayed by traditional marketing and more by whether a brand reflects their personal ethics and lifestyle.
According to Parkkinen, brands that fail to recognize this shift risk falling behind. “Gen Z does not just purchase products — they invest in experiences, values, and innovation,” he says. Aligning with this mindset is the key to more substantial, lasting relationships between brands and these younger consumers.
Personalization earns loyalty
For Parkkinen, loyalty among Gen Z consumers is no longer guaranteed by brand heritage or prestige alone. “Loyalty among Gen Z is earned through authenticity, value-driven actions, and immersive experiences,” he says.
Hyper-personalization is a key loyalty driver. “Brands that tailor recommendations through AI-powered quizzes, subscription models, and interactive experiences foster long-term relationships,” he explains.
This generation also evaluates whether a brand’s social and ethical stance aligns with theirs. Parkkinen emphasizes that Gen Z supports “brands that align with inclusivity, diversity, and environmental responsibility.”
Engagement and community building also “keeps them coming back,” says Parkinnen. “Brands that create interactive content, gamify experiences, and foster online communities build lasting loyalty.”
Transparency and efficacy triumph
Transparency around ingredient sourcing, sustainability practices, and ethical commitments is essential for this generation of beauty consumers. Gen Z favors brands that openly share product ingredients and why they are added to formulations. “They trust brands that disclose ingredient sourcing, sustainability efforts, and ethical practices,” says Parkkinen.
He highlights how skin care labels like Byoma, The Ordinary, and CeraVe have successfully built trust through ingredient transparency and science-backed credibility.
“Byoma prioritizes barrier-supporting skin care with transparency around ingredients. The brand’s focus on affordable, science-backed formulations and refillable packaging aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s demand for efficacy and sustainability.”
The Ordinary has similarly earned loyalty by communicating clearly about ingredients: “Known for its radical transparency in pricing and formulations, The Ordinary has earned a loyal Gen Z following by stripping away marketing fluff and focusing solely on ingredients and efficacy.”
CeraVe’s clinical credibility has made it a staple in Gen Z skin care routines: “Its dermatologist-backed approach and clinical formulations have resonated with Gen Z, particularly on TikTok, where skin care influencers and dermatologists regularly endorse its affordable yet effective products.”
Sustainability and inclusivity as core values
Beyond product efficacy, Parkinnen explains that Gen Z is deeply concerned with sustainability and inclusivity. Beauty brands like Fenty Beauty and Youth to the People have succeeded by making these values central to their brand identities.
Parkkinen says Fenty Beauty sets a unique industry standard with its inclusivity-driven approach to makeup formulation. “One of the first brands to redefine beauty inclusivity, Fenty Beauty remains a favorite among Gen Z due to its extensive shade range, commitment to diversity, and socially-conscious branding.”
Parkinnen also spotlights Youth to the People for its faithfulness to environmentally and ethically-conscious beauty: “This brand’s vegan, sustainable formulations and commitment to clean beauty resonate strongly with Gen Z’s values. Their eco-friendly packaging and philanthropy initiatives further reinforce their authenticity.”
Community building
Gen Zs prioritize social engagement in their digitally connected world. Parkinnen says brands like E.l.f. Beauty, Rare Beauty, and Tatcha have built robust communities by embracing this generation’s desire for interactive, value-based content.
E.l.f. Beauty blooms with its agile marketing approach. “E.l.f. consistently leverages viral marketing, TikTok influencers, and innovative digital campaigns to stay top of mind for Gen Z. Its ability to create engaging, affordable, and trend-driven products makes them a leader in the Gen Z beauty space,” says Parkinnen.
Another spotlighted brand is Rare Beauty. The brand is known for fostering online conversations about mental well-being and inclusivity, as its packaging is designed for consumers with physical disabilities who struggle to handle regular makeup.
“Rare Beauty has built a highly engaged community around mental health advocacy and inclusivity, making it more than just a beauty brand — it is a movement that aligns with Gen Z’s values,” explains Parkkinen.
Meanwhile, Japanese skin care brand Tatcha maintains strong appeal through its storytelling approach: “While a luxury brand, Tatcha has built strong Gen Z loyalty through effective social media engagement, Japanese-inspired skin care rituals, and commitment to ethical sourcing,” Parkkinen says.
He concludes: “The brands that will thrive are those that offer ingredient transparency and science-backed formulations; provide personalized, AI-driven recommendations while maintaining human touchpoints; engage through interactive, social-first content; and align with Gen Z’s values around sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical responsibility.”