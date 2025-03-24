Inside Givaudan’s new anti-aging ingredient from North Atlantic algae
Givaudan Active Beauty has launched Evernityl, an algae-derived active ingredient, ahead of In-cosmetics Global 2025. The anti-aging ingredient is designed to provide preventive and corrective benefits, such as improving elasticity, tone, and overall skin appearance.
Personal Care Insights dives deeper into the active’s production process and what industry trends inspired its discovery with Alice Balloffet Belveyre, global category manager of Biotech Actives at Givaudan Active Beauty.
Are the algae harvested wild or cultivated, and how does this impact marine ecosystems?
Balloffet Belveyre: Evernityl is an extract derived from Laminaria hyperborea, a macroalgae that thrives in the rocky coastal areas of the North Atlantic. This algae is harvested from the waters of the Iroise Sea between September and November when it is at its peak richness in laminaran — known for its beneficial properties.
The harvesting process of Laminaria hyperborea is meticulously regulated to ensure ecological balance and sustainability. To protect this precious marine resource and maintain the health of aquatic ecosystems, harvesting sites are required to remain fallow for three to four years after each harvest. This careful management allows the algae populations to regenerate, ensuring that future harvests can be conducted without depleting the resource.
Harvesting areas are regularly assessed, and quotas are established based on the algae’s regenerating ability.
What part of the algae is upcycled (is it a byproduct of another industry, like food or pharmaceuticals)?
Balloffet Belveyre: The initial use of the algae for biostimulant (to enhance agricultural productivity) production led to the identification of a valuable co-product that, through upcycling, can be transformed into a sought-after ingredient in cosmetics.
During the biostimulant production process, a certain fraction of the solution obtained after the initial stages of transforming the algae is not utilized in the final product (biostimulant). Recognizing the value of this non-used fraction, we turned to upcycling as a sustainable solution to valorize this resource. We explored the potential of the co-product as an active ingredient in cosmetics with promising benefits.
The upcycling process minimizes waste and opens up new market opportunities in the cosmetics industry. This strategic pivot maximizes resource efficiency and aligns with consumer trends toward health-conscious and sustainable products.
What does Evernityl’s manufacturing supply chain look like?
Balloffet Belveyre: The transformation begins with harvesting fresh algae, which is then subjected to a sustainable extraction technique that requires no organic solvents. The process employs multi-step specific technologies to enhance the properties.
Fresh Laminaria hyperborea is collected from the Iroise Sea during peak compounds of interest richness. The harvested algae are cleaned and processed to remove impurities. A solvent-free method converts the fresh algae into a concentrated liquid. After different steps, a fraction is used for the biostimulant production line, while the other part is used to produce Evernityl.
Finally, the fraction containing compounds of interest is concentrated and transformed into a fine powder extract, ready for use in cosmetic formulations. Evernityl exemplifies a sustainable approach to utilizing marine resources while providing valuable benefits for cosmetic applications.
How does Givaudan expect the ingredient will be used for product formulation?
Balloffet Belveyre: The ingredient can be used in various product formulations for skin health and longevity, which are suitable for face and body applications.
Specifically, it is expected to be incorporated into preventive and corrective products that address signs of aging. Key applications include preventive serums or creams and corrective products: anti-spots, anti-wrinkles, and anti-aging products.
Why are companies turning to aquatic environments for ingredient innovation?
Balloffet Belveyre: Companies are turning to aquatic environments for ingredient innovation due to several key factors:
- Sustainability: A significant proportion of consumers perceive marine active ingredients as sustainable and eco-friendly. As consumers become more eco-conscious, the demand for sea-derived skin care solutions continues to rise, making marine ingredients a key player in the future of beauty.
- Demand for natural ingredients: Rising trend among consumers for natural and organic products. Marine-based ingredients align with this demand as they are perceived as more natural and less processed compared to synthetic alternatives.
- Many proven benefits: Marine organisms, such as algae and seaweeds, possess unique properties, including high antioxidant levels, anti-inflammatory effects, and skin-rejuvenating benefits, making them attractive for formulation in skin care products.
- Positive perception: Consumers have a positive perception of marine ingredients, which are often viewed as safe, effective, and trendy. Blue ingredients are frequently associated with health and naturalness.
Givaudan will showcase its new ingredient at In-cosmetics Global 2025 (April 8–10) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, at booth 1B120.