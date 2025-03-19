In-cosmetics Global 2025: Givaudan Active Beauty to unveil anti-aging skin care solution
Givaudan Active Beauty has announced Evernityl, a marine-derived active ingredient designed to counteract skin aging and improve elasticity, tone, and overall skin health, ahead of In-cosmetics Global 2025. The active works by targeting a newly identified microbiotic mechanism called Porphyr’ageing, which accelerates skin aging.
The launch comes as demand for anti-aging skin care continues to rise. According to Innova Market Insights, 33% of global consumers consider anti-aging the most critical functional skin care feature, contributing to a 5% annual growth in global anti-aging product launches between 2019 and 2023.
“Our exploration of the skin microbiome has reached a milestone with the discovery of Porphyr’ageing. Universal and inclusive, Evernityl works on multiple levels to address existing signs of aging while proactively preventing future skin damage, making it a comprehensive solution for healthier and more youthful-looking skin,” says Romain Reynaud, director of R&D at Givaudan Active Beauty.
According to retail giant Boots’ trend forecast for 2025, the interest in “prejuvenation” solutions is steadily growing, with more consumers taking preventative measures to skin aging rather than repairing measures. The report outlines that 78% of consumers prioritize “prejuvenation” claims when purchasing.
Anti-aging and microbiome science
The microbiome is an increasingly important focus in skin care, with Innova Market Insights reporting 68% annual growth in microbiome-focused product launches from 2018 to 2023.
The growing intersection of microbiome science and anti-aging is evident in the 56% annual growth in personal care launches featuring both microbiome and anti-aging claims globally between 2019 and 2023.
Evernityl targets Porphyr’ageing, a microbiome-related skin aging mechanism linked to the production of porphyrin metabolites by the skin’s microbiota. The company’s research highlights that porphyrins contribute to oxidative stress, pigmentation, irregularities, and the breakdown of extracellular matrix (ECM) components.
ECM components are a structural network of proteins and molecules that support cells in the skin and other tissues and maintain the skin’s elasticity and firmness.
Evernityl works by inhibiting porphyrin production and clearing out damaged skin components through autophagy, a natural cellular process.
This process helps prevent oxidative damage while blocking porphyrin-induced melanogenesis to reduce dark spots and promote even skin tone. Additionally, Evernityl stimulates the synthesis of ECM proteins such as collagen and elastin to enhance skin elasticity and firmness.
Marine-based cosmetics
Laminaria hyperborea, the source of Evernityl, belongs to a category of marine algae ingredients. The algae is upcycled in a refinement process to create the active ingredient.
Evernityl adds to Givaudan’s portfolio of biotech-driven beauty ingredients. By leveraging marine biotechnology and upcycling processes, the company taps into the growing consumer preference for eco-conscious beauty solutions.
The past few years have seen an increase in marine-based personal care innovation. According to Innova Market Insights, the category grew 5% annually from 2018 to 2023. Skin care was the leading category among these launches, but body care gained increasing traction, followed by concealers.
The rapid expansion of marine-based products suggests an opportunity for product innovators to incorporate Evernityl into formulations beyond facial treatments.
Givaudan will showcase its ingredient at In-cosmetics Global 2025 (April 8–10) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, at booth 1B120.