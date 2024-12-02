Study reveals beauty potential of rare Japanese freshwater algae
A study has highlighted the potential of saclipins, natural compounds found in a rare and edible freshwater blue-green algae known in Japan as Suizenji-nori, to address skin aging and promote overall skin health.
The research, published in ACS Agricultural Science & Technology, reveals that saclipins can enhance collagen production and provide anti-aging benefits. These findings could lead to new skin care formulations that meet the rising demand for effective anti-aging solutions in the personal care market.
The study, led by researchers at Meijo University, Japan, focused on saclipins A and B, compounds accumulated by cyanobacteria Aphanothece sacrum (A. sacrum).
The cyanobacteria produce these compounds in response to environmental stress, such as harmful UV radiation.
The latest investigation explored the anti-aging properties of saclipins, focusing on their effects on essential skin processes, including collagen and hyaluronic acid production and their role in inhibiting melanin production, which contributes to skin pigmentation.
“This unique characteristic makes saclipins ideal for use in skin application or as an oral supplement,” says Dr. Hakuto Kageyama, an author of the study and researcher who initially discovered saclipins in 2023.
Key findings of the study
The study evaluated the antioxidant and anti-aging effects of saclipins extracted from dried and powdered A. sacrum. The research team subjected the compounds to light and heat stability tests to determine their suitability for skin care applications.
The researchers found that saclipins acted as powerful antioxidants by neutralizing singlet oxygen, a harmful molecule that can damage skin cells. More importantly, saclipins were shown to block enzymes that break down skin elasticity. Ultimately, saclipins can help improve skin elasticity and reduce signs of aging.
“We examined how saclipins affect skin-related processes such as elastase inhibition and the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which contribute to skin firmness and moisture,” says Kageyama.
The researchers found that saclipin B helps increase collagen and hyaluronic acid production in skin cells without harming them. Unlike carotenoids — which are often used in skin care but have limited effects on collagen — saclipin B is more effective at boosting hyaluronic acid production in human skin fibroblasts.
Hyaluronic acid and collagen are critical for maintaining skin firmness and moisture as they address issues like the formation of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging and promote hydration and plumpness.
The study also assessed the compounds’ effects on melanin production by testing their inhibitory activity against tyrosinase, an enzyme involved in the pigmentation process. Saclipins are also natural UV-absorbing substances that help protect against sun damage.
Industry implications
With skin aging being a prevalent concern globally, the demand for effective skin care solutions continues to rise. Saclipins, as natural bioactive compounds, could provide an environmentally sustainable and effective alternative to synthetic ingredients in skin care formulations.
Additionally, saclipins are easy to produce, both in purified form and as part of an extract, making them a cost-effective option for the industry. The researchers found that the extract-based formulations performed just as well, or even better, than purified saclipins, making them more affordable for large-scale production.
The discovery of saclipins could also benefit the aquaculture industry as demand for A. sacrum increases. The research notes that this demand could support conservation efforts and ensure the sustainable production of bioactive compounds.
“The growing demand for endangered A. sacrum and the discovery of saclipins may also encourage its large-scale production, rejuvenating the aquaculture industry, promoting conservation efforts, and preventing its extinction,” says Kageyama.
While the study provides valuable insights into saclipins’ potential in skin care, the researchers also highlight that it would be necessary to test saclipins on human skin to ensure they do not cause skin irritation when used in cosmetics.
The researchers also noted that since the compounds are derived from an edible source, they may be useful in oral supplement formulation, offering antioxidant and skin care benefits.