Cosrx releases masks providing rapid skin texture improvement
Cosrx has launched an eye and face mask that quickly delivers active ingredients to the skin.
The K-Beauty brand, known for its snail mucin solutions, expanded its award-winning Advanced Snail line with the Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask. Meanwhile, the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch delivers active ingredients and an instant cooling sensation in ten minutes.
Eye mask with peptides
The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is a dermatologist-tested solution that combines four multi-functional peptides to brighten the under-eye area, smooth fine lines and enhance skin elasticity.
Cosrx says the patches deliver an instant lifting effect, restoring a youthful, revitalized appearance. With continued use, they improve skin tone and texture.
The eye mask contains peptides such as acetyl hexapeptide-8 and SH-polypeptide-121 to smooth wrinkles and improve skin elasticity. Low molecular weight collagen and adenosine firm and lift the under-eye area.
It also features five types of hyaluronic acid, caffeine and niacinamide to hydrate, reduce puffiness, calm irritation and brighten dark circles, allowing it to be “effective” in managing pigmentation.
The last highlighted ingredient is vitamin B12, which provides essential nutrients for collagen production and helps maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging.
The eye patches can also be applied to forehead wrinkles, frown lines, necklines or nasolabial folds for targeted care.
Hydrogel tech face mask
The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask is formulated with a high concentration of snail secretion filtrate. The 34 g of potent snail mucin is combined with hydrogel technology.
As the consumer wears the mask, it gradually turns transparent and visibly thinner as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin, says Cosrx.
The face mask provides hydrating, brightening, soothing and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. The formulation soothes redness and irritation.
The Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask also helps to smooth and tighten the skin, even out skin tone. It can also be used as an overnight solution.
Both skin care products are available at the Cosrx store or on Amazon. Last week, the Korean skin care brand was offering up to 60% off for this Black Friday.