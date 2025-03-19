Salmon sperm facials trend as consumers seek natural skin rejuvenation solutions
Salmon sperm facials, also known as PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) therapy, have gained significant attention in the beauty industry as a synthetic-free alternative to traditional fillers. Driven by the growing demand for natural, non-invasive treatments with minimal recovery time, PDRN has become a go-to solution for skin rejuvenation amid celebrity endorsements and viral trends on social media platforms.
PDRN is an advanced regenerative skin treatment originating in South Korea that utilizes polynucleotides, a biostimulator derived from salmon sperm cells. The treatment is different from mainstream dermal fillers, like hyaluronic acid, which primarily focuses on volume restoration of the skin.
The scientifically-backed treatment restores skin vitality at the cellular level as biostimulators work to promote natural collagen and elastin production. The treatment also claims to deliver hydration to the complexion for a radiant, healthy glow.
“Polynucleotides have gained a lot of traction in our industry as we have moved into this ‘undetectable era,’ Dr. Ashwin Soni, founder of The Soni Clinic, tells Personal Care Insights.
“We are focusing on skin health and quality, and patients want natural skin boosters. Polynucleotides are regenerative and therefore boost the collagen and elastin in our skin, brighten, and hydrate. They improve skin quality, which is the key.”
“We have patients flying in from all over the world for these treatments because they are not available in every country — it has become one of the most popular treatments I offer. ”
The treatment is commonly applied through micro-needling, mesotherapy injections, or, in some cases, topical application. It is not suitable for vegans.
Skin-boosting benefits
According to Dr. Sophie Shotter of the Medical Cosmetic Skin Clinic in London, UK, injectable polynucleotides offer a wide range of skin-boosting benefits. The innovation allows patients to achieve longer-lasting results than those seen in conventional dermal fillers and anti-aging treatments. Results are reported to last for 6–7 months before further maintenance sessions are required.
“Polynucleotide injectables are perfect if you’re seeking a cutting-edge solution to rejuvenate and repair your skin at the cellular level,” says Shotter.
“They hydrate and plump, are a powerful antioxidant, and can ramp up fibroblast activity. They provide fibroblasts (the cells that create the scaffolding and elasticity in your skin) with all the ingredients they need to do their job. Not only are polynucleotides great for boosting the appearance of the skin, they help tissue repair and have anti-inflammatory properties, so they also help with wound healing.”
“Additionally, if you struggle with skin texture issues, scars, or pigmentation irregularities, polynucleotide injectables can provide significant improvements,” she adds.
PDRN is regularly used to treat the under-eye area to improve the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles. The treatment can also be administered to areas such as the forehead, eyelids, cheeks, chin, and jawline while enhancing firmness on the neck and décolletage.
Patients attending The Soni Clinic have reported positive results in skin health after the treatment. “They can wear less makeup, feel fresher, need less concealer if they have been treated under the eyes, and have much-improved skin,” says Dr. Ashwin Soni
Advancements in aesthetics
Consumer attitudes toward the beauty industry evolve, and the demand for safer, anti-aging skin care solutions continues to rise. According to a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive treatments grew 7% in 2023, outpacing surgical procedures.
Personal Care Insights recently highlighted the growing trend for science-backed salmon DNA skin care treatments. This month, K Beauty brand Rejuran announced a partnership with dermatology firm LaserAway to expand their salmon DNA-based post-procedure skin care treatments in the US market.
Scott Heckmann, CEO at LaserAway, says: “By bringing Rejuran’s innovative DNA technology to our clinics, we’re offering our clients access to one of South Korea’s most sought-after skin treatments.”
Meanwhile, in other aesthetic advancements, Maypharm, a South Korean innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, launched Skincolla, a recombinant human collagen filler. This product combines Demulcent Type I recombinant collagen with hyaluronic acid, offering a non-animal solution for those looking to aid skin rejuvenation and combat signs of aging.
In China, the Algeness VL agarose facial injection filler manufactured by Advanced Aesthetic Technologies was approved for marketing — making it officially the first agarose-based injection filler in China. Agarose is a polysaccharide derived from sea algae. As a natural filler, it is biodegradable and offers a non-synthetic, anti-aging solution.