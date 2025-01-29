RoC Skincare unveils Hydration+ line inspired by growing consumer demand for non-invasive facial fillers
RoC Skincare has launched its Hydration+ line, a moisturizer and serum duo inspired by the science of facial fillers. Harnessing a combination of seven types of hyaluronic acid and pro-collagen amino acids, the dermatologist-tested products promise to refill and reduce lines and wrinkles.
The active ingredients are also said to target areas of dry skin, providing long-lasting hydration, restoring the skin’s smoothness, and offering a plumper appearance — results often associated with fillers, botox, or plastic surgeries.
Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, RoC Skincare board member and dermatologist, says, “The quantity of hyaluronic acid (HA) in our skin decreases with age, which contributes to not only dryness but also the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”
“By pairing multiple forms of HA with pro-collagen amino acids and in the case of the moisturizer lipids as well, RoC was able to create a product that can deliver better penetration into the skin for an effective hydration boost."
RoC says its solutions provide clinically proven results. In a clinical study, all participants using the Hydration+ Serum reported visibly refilled lines instantly and 91% smoother, plumper skin in one week. Of those using the Hydration+ Moisturizer, 97% witnessed visibly reduced lines, and 91% plumper skin after one week of usage. RoC did not say how many subjects participated in the study.
The launch comes as consumers are searching for products that harness the power of intelligent skin care and non-invasive procedures that mimic the effects of botox and fillers. In a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive treatments grew 7% in 2023, outpacing surgical procedures.
Both products in the RoC Hydration+ line are fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and paraben-free, making them suitable for all skin types. The products are available at Ulta, Walmart, and on RoC’s website.
Advanced aesthetics
Meanwhile, in China, the Algeness VL agarose facial injection filler manufactured by Advanced Aesthetic Technologies has been approved for marketing — making it officially the first agarose-based injection filler in China.
Agarose is a polysaccharide that comes from sea algae. As a natural filler, it is biodegradable and there are methods that can remove it from an injection site. Agarose-based fillers are used in 45 countries and expert plastic surgeons have highlighted it as a safe and versatile filler, according to a paper published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.
Advanced Aesthetic Technologies says Algeness, unlike other facial fillers on the market, is 100% safe, natural, and biodegradable. It allows patients seeking non-allergenic, derma face injections to achieve skin-plumping effects without added chemicals, solvents, or cross-linked agents.
The filler’s molecular and biophysical structure, combined with the micro injectable procedure, allows the physician to sculpt and contour for more natural-looking results. Over time the filler is absorbed by the body's natural mechanisms.
Acting aesthetic practitioner and dermatologist Dr. Tatjana Pavicic says, "Algeness is a true revolution in the field of aesthetic medicine. It stands out for its purely natural composition, biocompatibility, and the remarkable, natural-looking results we can achieve for our patients.”
“In our nearly ten years of experience with Algeness, my patients report high satisfaction with the immediate lift and long-lasting results, and I appreciate the product's excellent safety profile and predictability."
Non-invasive skin solutions
Consumer attitudes toward the aesthetic industry continue to change. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons report also revealed that the rise of minimally invasive treatments is driven by clients' turning towards low-cost, minimal-recovery procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, and thread lifts.
Personal Care Insights recently reported on the move towards non-invasive, safer skin care solutions. Maypharm, a South Korean innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, launched Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, a hybrid mesotherapy filler, this month, to meet the evolving demands of aesthetic medicine.
Featuring a blend of active ingredients, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome differentiates itself from traditional hydration fillers by incorporating hyaluronic acid with regenerative elements such as exosomes — derived from human stem cell-conditioned media and plants — and polydeoxyribonocleotide.
LED light therapy masks have also gained traction among consumers looking for non-invasive skin rejuvenation, with many brands tapping into the home device market. This month, Heirloom Beauty unveiled a seven-wavelength LED Light Therapy Mask targeting problematic skin concerns such as acne, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation, and uneven skin tone.
Meanwhile, Galderma’s Next annual survey forecasts Gen Z customers will look to ‘Prejuvenation,’ Instead of applying corrective beautifying treatments to slow signs of aging, the younger generation will lean toward preventative cures like light laser therapies and chemical peels.