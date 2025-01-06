Maypharm launches Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome: A hybrid filler combining hydration and regeneration
Maypharm, a South Korean innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, has launched Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, a hybrid mesotherapy filler, to meet the evolving demands of aesthetic medicine. This product combines hyaluronic acid, exosomes and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) to address skin hydration, elasticity and regeneration: a first for aesthetic medicine.
Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome differentiates itself from traditional hydration fillers by incorporating regenerative elements such as exosomes — derived from human stem cell-conditioned media and plants — and PDRN.
These components promote collagen and elastin production by stimulating fibroblasts, contributing to long-term skin rejuvenation.
Shifts in aesthetic surgery
The launch of Maypharm’s Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome comes at a pivotal moment in the aesthetics industry, where non-invasive procedures are dominating the market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), minimally invasive treatments grew by 7% in 2023, outpacing surgical procedures.
With over 25 million non-invasive cosmetic procedures performed last year, the demand for injectables like dermal fillers and neuromodulators highlights a shift toward accessible, low-risk alternatives to traditional surgery.
Formulation and benefits
Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome features a blend of active ingredients. Hyaluronic acid in the formulation provides immediate hydration, exosomes enhance cellular communication and regeneration and PDRN aids tissue repair and elasticity.
The brand says this combination offers a holistic approach to skin health, addressing both surface hydration and deeper regenerative needs to contribute to visibly smoother and revitalized skin.
Quality controlled manufacturing
Beauty Factory, a medical aesthetics manufacturer in South Korea, oversees the production of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome. It follows international Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines and credits collaborations with academic research institutions and global partners as innovation contributors behind the filler.
Packaged in prefilled syringes, the product is designed to ensure hygiene and ease of use while delivering extended efficacy due to its high-purity, high-molecular-weight formulation.
Beauty Factory also utilizes a seven-step quality and safety control system to guarantee that all products undergo stringent testing for consistency and reliability.