Dove and Native body care launches tap into gourmand cosmetics trend
The gourmand cosmetics trend is making waves in the personal care industry, with two personal care brands partnering with two dessert brands, respectively, to bring food-inspired scents to body care products.
The Dove x Crumbl and Native x Dunkin’ collaborations, available at Walmart, draw on the nostalgic appeal of desserts to capitalize on the growing demand for “playful and comforting” elements in skin care, from scent to design.
Dove x Crumbl
Dove’s partnership with Crumbl introduces a body care collection inspired by the bakery chain’s cookie flavors. For a limited time, the collection is available exclusively at Walmart. It includes body wash, body scrub, deodorant and hand wash, all laced with Crumbl-inspired fragrances.
With scents like Confetti Cake, Lemon Glaze and Strawberry Crumb Cake, the brands aim to create a sensory experience that feels “as indulgent as eating dessert.”
This collaboration is a departure for Dove, marking the first time the brand has changed its iconic white packaging. The products come packaged in Crumbl’s signature pastel pink, a hint at the brand’s cookie boxes.
Native x Dunkin’
Native’s partnership with Dunkin’ brings the aromas of donuts to personal care products. The limited-edition lineup includes deodorant, body wash, shampoo, conditioner two-in-one and hand and body lotion, with scents such as Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkle, Blueberry Cobbler and Boston Kreme.
Native says the collaboration is part of the brand’s broader strategy to incorporate playful, unexpected elements into its product offerings. The collection is available at Walmart and on the Native website.
“Native has earned a reputation for creating unexpected, gourmand-inspired partnerships in fragrance,” says Chris Talbott, Native CEO. “By combining Native’s iconic formulas with sweet aromas inspired by Dunkin’s beloved, classic donuts, this collection redefines how personal care can be both fun and delightful.”
Gourmand cosmetics
These collaborations reflect the rise of gourmand cosmetics, a trend that emphasizes fragrances inspired by food. The appeal lies in many people’s emotional connection with food and its ability to evoke nostalgia, comfort and happiness.
By infusing skin care and body care products with these scents, brands are increasingly aiming to create a sensory experience that goes beyond functionality.
With the success of these launches, more brands will likely follow suit, bringing more sweet scents to the skin care aisle. With its launch of a Mocha Mousse Eau de Parfum fragrance inspired by Pantone’s earthy color of the year, dsm-firmenich has tapped into the trend. The fragrance boasts a blend of cocoa beans, salted peanuts and vanilla scents, which the master perfumer responsible describes as creating an “instant craving.”
Claire’s also recently launched a personal care line, C by Claire’s, which includes foaming moisturizers, bath and body scrubs, hair and body mists and fragrances in sweet scents like Cherry Bliss, Cloudberry Fizz, Watermelon Kiss and Salted Caramel.