Claire’s targets Gen Zalpha with beauty line launch
Claire’s launches C by Claire’s, a collection of fragrances and body care products specifically tailored for Gen Zalpha — tweens and young teens straddling Generation Z and Generation Alpha.
The line aims to “empower young customers with bold scents and vibrant packaging that reflects their dynamic lifestyles.” This move marks Claire’s continued work to transform into a lifestyle brand that caters to the growing beauty interests of the young demographic.
Meghan Hurley, VP of Marketing at Claire’s, emphasizes the line’s aim to encourage confidence in its young clientele through self-expression. “We know beauty is a space that our Gen Zalpha consumers are passionate about, and we’re thrilled to give them another avenue to express themselves through this new collection,” says Hurley.
Gourmand collection
The C by Claire’s collection includes foaming moisturizers, bath and body scrubs, hair and body mists and fragrances in youthful scents like Cherry Bliss, Cloudberry Fizz, Watermelon Kiss and Salted Caramel.
The line is touted to cater to the popular gourmand scent trend, which combines high-quality ingredients with a sense of indulgence. Its centerpiece is a signature fragrance called “Be The Most,” which features notes of pistachio, vanilla musk, sandalwood and Italian citrus — which the brand claims is versatile enough for both everyday use and special occasions.
Claire’s marketing strategy for this launch includes a CGI-driven Christmas campaign targeting digital-native shoppers through retail, online and social media platforms. The brand aims to be a go-to destination for Gen Zalpha’s beauty and lifestyle needs during the holiday season and unveils festive-themed gift sets and a ‘7 Days of Claire’s’ advent calendar as part of this goal.
Responsible beauty for a new generation
The launch of C by Claire’s highlights a broader trend of beauty brands targeting this very young demographic. With social media driving beauty trends among tweens and teens, brands like Claire’s are responding to a Gen Zalpha’s eagerness to experiment with self-expression through beauty products.
However, this shift also raises questions about whether these younger consumers are being exposed too soon to a market tailored initially for older audiences.
Claire’s is not the only company navigating this new frontier. Drunk Elephant, another brand popular among teens and tweens, recently faced criticism over the rise of so-called “Sephora kids.” The term refers to Gen Zalpha adopting complex skin care routines unsuited for their young skin.
Drunk Elephant’s bright packaging and influencer endorsements have made it a favorite for the young generation despite concerns about the safety of potent active ingredients like retinoids and exfoliating acids. The trend highlights the responsibility beauty brands have to market their products appropriately while still engaging younger audiences.
This responsibility has gained political attention. Connecticut’s Attorney General’s Office recently sent a letter to Sephora, asking the brand to explain how it advertises and sells skin care products for children, specifically Drunk Elephant.
The letter contains many requests for Sephora, from sharing disclaimers and warnings on products marketed for children’s packaging and website descriptions to explaining what training employees receive about selling skin care to this generation.
The Attorney General is essentially asking Sephora to prove the brand is not misleading customers or selling harmful products to easily influenced and perhaps partially informed shoppers. Sephora has been given until January 6, 2025, to respond.
As Claire’s aims to position itself as a go-to for Gen Zalpha’s lifestyle needs, it joins a growing conversation about how to cater to this emerging generation responsibly. While C by Claire’s focuses on “fun and confidence-boosting” products, the brand’s continued evolution will likely be shaped by how it divides its attention between youthful creativity and protecting its young client base.