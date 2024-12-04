Intimina introduces toxin-free period underwear for safe menstrual product option
Swedish intimate hygiene brand Intimina has launched period underwear that can hold the equivalent of up to four tampons. The brand says the new Bloom Period Underwear will improve everyday comfort and protection for menstruating people.
Intimina, which offers three care ranges for women’s intimate well-being, developed the new underwear using a global research network of medical consultants and gynecologists.
The underwear’s main lining is made with natural fibers: 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex. Intimina says that Bloom Period Underwear can be used as a standalone pair or combined with a menstrual cup. Either way, the underwear is there to ensure confidence and comfort.
Bloom Period Underwear is also OEKO-TEX certified, which prohibits the use of toxic chemicals in production.
Dr. Alyssa Dweck, a practicing gynecologist and Intimina’s sexual and reproductive health expert says, “Period health and wellness have become increasingly important to millennial and Gen Z consumers as more information becomes available about the effects of toxic chemicals on our bodies.”
Toxic menstrual products
Recently, researchers from UC Berkeley, US, conducted a study on the presence of metals in leading US tampon brands, discovering that tampon use is a potential source of metal exposure. It is not yet conclusive if these metals leach out of the tampon and if they are absorbed by the body.
In October, Personal Care Insights reported that the non-profit organization Toxin Free USA discovered lead in U by Kotex’s tampons. The lab test resulted in a lawsuit against the brand owner, Kimberly-Clark, for alleged deceptive marketing of its period products. Kotex tells consumers it “prohibits the inclusion of certain substances, including heavy metals such as lead.”
Reduce the cycle
Intimina also says the new period underwear can be sustainable as it can help consumers reduce the number of pads and tampons used during their period. A study conducted by Harvard Business School shows that in one lifetime, a menstruator creates around 331 pounds of waste from disposable products like tampons.
“As the demand for healthier and sustainable options continues to rise, reusable menstrual products remain at the forefront of this trend, and women can make a positive impact on the planet by choosing period underwear,” says Dunja Kokotović, global brand manager for Intimina.
The intimate care brand says that as awareness grows around the environmental impact of menstrual waste, women are embracing period underwear as the more sustainable choice.