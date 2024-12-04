MDP+ adds new products to the US market, Waphyto heads to Germany
Japanese and South Korean beauty care brands are expanding to European and North American markets, meeting increasing demand and making Asian-inspired skin care products more accessible to international consumers.
The K-beauty brand MDP+ has announced four new beauty products tailored to the US consumer, following the success of the Peptide 9 Line Sun Stick. The four products, which all report to have higher concentrations of collagen and peptide, are a hyaluronic sunscreen, a peptide hydrogel mask, a collagen lip and face balm, and a cleansing balm. MDP+ now offers thirteen products in the US.
MDP+ says it is confident in the success of the four new products and is promoting them in the TikTok shop beauty category.
Following the global “glass skin” trend on TikTok and Instragam, inspired by K-beauty, consumers want skin care products that give smooth, glossy results. The social media trend involves obtaining smooth and glossy skin using cleansers, hydrating serums, moisturizers, exfoliators and sunscreens.
Combining traditional methods with modern science
Meanwhile, Japanese beauty brand Waphyto has started selling its products in The Store X, Berlin, Germany. Founded by phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, the brand combines herbal and scientific remedies. The Store X, located in Soho House, Berlin, is a retail and cultural space that sells products founded in creative practices.
The move to sell Waphyto products in Berlin indicates the demand for Asian skin care products in Europe. According to DKSH, a European-based marketing expansion provider, Asian beauty products offer a ritualized process that uses softer, more natural approaches to skin care that focus on overall wellness. In contrast, European and North American skin care products are rooted in medicine and science.
Personal Care Insights has been reporting on the increase in Asian beauty products in the Western market. Cistto, a China-based sensitive skin care brand, previously launched its products in the North American market. The brand specializes in skin care challenges that are found in extreme environments, like high-altitude UV radiation and strong winds.
Like Waphyto, the Cistto brand has a philanthropic attitude to skin care. The “Moon Above the Plateau” enables women in Tibet to apply for free skin care consultations, catering to the harsh conditions of high altitude.