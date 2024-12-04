SkinCeuticals launches holiday kits celebrating year of product innovation
SkinCeuticals has announced the release of its annual holiday skin care kits, designed for gifting and enhancing personal care routines. The kits feature curated products that target various skin care concerns, including aging, discoloration and hydration.
SkinCeuticals launches the holiday kits to celebrate its year of product innovation. The kits include the brand’s top-selling and newly launched products from 2024.
“At SkinCeuticals, our transformative technology is designed to address a wide range of skin care concerns, empowering consumers with the confidence to feel their best,” says Angela Hildebrand, SkinCeuticals general manager.
“As we look ahead to 2025, we’re excited to continue setting the bar for advanced skin care innovation that meets the evolving needs of both our consumer and physician partners.”
Collection contents
The holiday collection includes the Face and Eye Power Pair Set — which addresses aging around the face and eyes and contains the Age Advanced Eye and Age Interrupter Advanced products.
The Gold Standard Kit targets issues of discoloration and hydration and contains the CE Ferulic and a half-size Hydrating B5 Gel.
The Winter Skin Essential Set has nourishing anti-aging items, including the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 and half-sized C E Ferulic products.
Skin care technology
SkinCeuticals introduced several new products throughout 2024, notably the P-Tiox and hyaluronic acid Intensifier Multi-Glycan serums. These products were designed to complement the skin care routines of individuals who undergo professional cosmetic injections.
SkinCeuticals has expanded its product line by introducing Cell Cycle Catalyst and Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF. As the year closes, SkinCeuticals says it remains focused on advancing its technology and addressing both consumer and physician needs in the evolving skin care landscape.
