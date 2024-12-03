Revieve shares its ingredients for a successful AI beauty advisor tool
AI-backed beauty advisor tools are a growing trend for companies looking to deliver personalized beauty solutions to customers. Revieve, a specialist in developing AI tools and solutions for beauty and personal care brands, has launched one such AI tool with skin care company Tropic Skincare. Meanwhile, L’Oréal Japan also announced a partnership with AI technology company Rakuten to enhance its customer beauty experience.
With the Tropic AI Skincare Quiz, customers can upload a selfie and answer a few questions to clarify details about routine, skin reactivity and areas of concern. The quiz then produces a personalized report breaking down factors like skin texture, redness, dullness and shine. Based on these results, the AI tool will make a list of Tropic products to address concerns among these metrics.
“At a time when there’s so much conflicting advice about skin care, offering personalized, AI-powered recommendations takes the guesswork out of curating an effective beauty routine,” says Megan Anwyl, Tropic’s e-commerce manager. “Our innovative AI Skincare Quiz makes learning about what their skin needs super simple for our customers, making it easier for them to choose products that’ll help them achieve their skin goals.”
The rising AI beauty advisor trend is only growing stronger. Revieve has been steadily building a list of retail partnerships around these beauty advisor tools, including JCPenney, Google Cloud and Trinny London. Haut.AI, another AI-based beauty platform, has progressed its SkinGPT product to support photorealistic simulations for virtually trying on products.
Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen tells Personal Care Insights some of the behind-the-scenes details that go into creating an effective AI skin care tool and how collaborative beauty experiences are empowering customers in their skin care journeys.
What customer needs are companies meeting when they make AI tools like the AI Skincare Quiz?
Parkkinen: Revieve was built to provide a personalized, intimate experience with a touch of technology, guidance and support. Instead of feeling lost in a sea of options, customers can receive recommendations backed by AI, which helps them make more informed decisions about what their skin truly needs.
It offers customers a deeper understanding of their skin, empowering them with personalized insights that guide them toward the right routine. This creates a more meaningful connection with the products they’re using, fostering trust and loyalty and turning the experience from a simple transaction into a partnership in their skin care journey.
The AI Skincare Quiz represents how beauty brands and retailers are addressing the growing demand for transparency, personalization and authenticity. Customers today aren’t just looking for products, they want guidance and reassurance. This solution helps them navigate the overwhelming skin care landscape with confidence and clarity, making the entire process more enjoyable, effective and fulfilling.
What are some of the details you can share about how Revieve’s AI skin care advisors work and how you protect user data?
Parkkinen: Revieve’s AI skin care advisor uses a combination of computer vision technology and proprietary statistical algorithms to analyze a user’s selfie. The technology integrates facial feature analysis with user-provided data, such as skin type, concerns and demographics, as well as contextual factors like location and weather to deliver recommendations.
The algorithms are trained and fine-tuned using datasets that include anonymized and ethically sourced facial images to ensure robust analysis. Data processing is strictly limited to what is necessary for the service, aligning with Revieve’s commitment to data minimization and privacy.
This entire process is compliant with applicable regulatory frameworks, emphasizing explicit user consent and secure handling of biometric data.
What beauty and skin care expertise is behind the AI analysis?
Parkkinen: Revieve’s AI-driven analysis is built on a foundation of dermatological expertise, incorporating insights from skin care professionals to identify key skin health indicators. The technology uses data from scientific studies to assess measurable skin attributes like texture, pigmentation and hydration.
Continuous feedback from users and partner brands allows the solution to adapt and improve, keeping it aligned with evolving skin care needs. The metrics, such as skin tone, wrinkles and blemishes, are based on recognized industry standards, ensuring a reliable and scientifically backed analysis.
What have you learned since you first started partnering with other companies to produce these AI skin advisors?
Parkkinen: Our work with a diverse range of beauty and wellness brands has taught us how important it is to create scalable solutions that can evolve alongside market trends. We have learned that flexibility is key — whether it’s adapting to emerging beauty trends, expanding into new markets or adding new functionalities that customers are asking for. We have also focused on making sure that the data we collect is actionable, helping our partners better understand customer behavior, optimize inventory and create more targeted marketing strategies.
By staying customer-focused and continuously iterating on our solutions, we have not only helped brands improve their offerings but also ensured that the technology we develop grows alongside the needs of the beauty industry. Our journey so far has shown us that the key to success is collaboration.
AI, beauty, and beyond
L’Oréal Japan and Rakuten announced a partnership focused on personalized beauty solutions that will combine consumer behavior analysis, marketing data with cosmetic expertise to expand beauty technology in the Japanese region. Rakuten will also collaborate with L’Oréal’s AI beauty content lab and beauty assistant to enhance the user platforms.
A majority of US retail executives plan to use generative AI tools for customer-facing applications this holiday season for product recommendations, generated email marketing and automated customer service. Going beyond the retail experience, SmartSKN developed a portable AI skin analyzer to provide consumers with skin insights from home.