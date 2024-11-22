Beyond The Headlines: JCPenney unveils AI beauty advisor, SkinCeuticals launches personalized skin care
This week in industry news, JCPenney partnered with Revieve to enhance its beauty experience with AI, SkinCeuticals and STĀS Skincare launched new personalized skin care services and products and Symrise outlined its growth strategy at Capital Market Day.
Partnerships
JCPenney teamed up with Revieve to integrate an AI-powered beauty advisor tool into its retail experience. The partnership included virtual skin care, hair care and makeup analysis that gives personalized recommendations to customers who upload selfies to the JCPenny website. JCPenny said the collaboration increased customer engagement and improved conversion rates.
Henkel signed a multi-year partnership with US Soccer, becoming a major sponsor for the Young Player of the Year Awards and youth soccer programs. As part of the deal, Henkel will promote its personal care brands, such as Dial and Persil, to foster youth soccer development and community engagement.
Diptyque teamed up with artist Lucy Sparrow for a holiday collaboration, featuring felt decorations, faux-food items and felt Diptyque candles and fragrance bottles. The pop-up event at Diptyque’s Bond Street Maison also showcases festive packaging for the brand’s holiday candle collection.
Launches
STĀS Skincare, founded by Stacy Wu, debuted a new skin care collection spearheaded by singer-songwriter Van Ness Wu as the creative director. The line is designed to address acne, improve skin sensitivity and battle visible signs of aging while using the Endogenous Dermal Stem Cell Regenerative System, which provides regenerative skin care solutions.
L’Oréal’s SkinCeuticals launched a new virtual consultation service on its website in collaboration with video commerce company Bambuser. The service allows customers to receive personalized skin care advice, product recommendations and skin care routines from licensed aestheticians.
Business News
Symrise announced its strategy to maintain profitable growth to analysts and investors at Capital Market Day in Holzminden, Germany. The company plans to expand its cosmetic ingredients portfolio and focus on sustainability. Symrise aims to achieve organic sales growth of 5-7% annually and an EBITDA margin of 21-23% by 2028 while integrating digitalization and AI technologies into its processes.
Revlon announced it is relocating its science and innovation lab to the Northeast Science & Technology (NEST) Center in Kenilworth, New Jersey, US. Revlon said NEST’s lab infrastructure will aid advancements in new product development and centralize its research, manufacturing and office functions.
Celebrations
The Estée Lauder Companies celebrated the winners of the 2024 Nature Awards for Inspiring Women in Science. These awards honor women in the early stages of their research careers and who promote STEM education for girls and young women. Claire Chewapreecha, a computational biologist researching tropical diseases, and Martha Alade, founder of WITIN Girls STEM Clubs & Outreaches in Nigeria, were the two winners.