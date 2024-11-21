Cleanlogic suggests holiday gifts with a purpose
Cleanlogic, a skin care and bath product company, has announced a Holiday Gift Guide encouraging customers to make their money count with mission-driven purchases. These suggestions are ideal for those who want a gift that also gives back, says the company.
“We wanted to put together a gift guide that gives shoppers an easy way to find and choose brands with strong missions,” says Cleanlogic co-founder Isaac Shapiro.
Cleanlogic is a US company that was created with inclusivity in mind. Besides selling accessible bathing tools like body exfoliators and stretching wash cloths, Cleanlogic is tackling unemployment rates for US citizens with disabilities. Cleanlogic’s goal is to increase the disability employment rate in the US from 35% to 45% in the next 10 years. Its “purchase to employ” initiative provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities, including craftspeople making Cleanlogic products.
Similarly, its curated gift guide features brands that focus on employment inclusivity, supporting social causes and incorporating accessibility into products.
“A lot of people are looking for these kinds of brands but don’t always know where to find them. So we took the heavy lifting out of sourcing impactful or sustainable brands; every brand and item in this guide reflects our own values,” says Shapiro.
Gift giving guide
Items on the Holiday Gift Guide include Cleanlogic’s own Dual-Texture Facial Buffers, Bombas socks (with each purchase, another pair goes to a homeless shelter) and Bitty & Beau’s Blend Coffee (a coffee brand that employs staff with developmental disabilities), among other gifts.
Other personal care gifts on the guide are accessible products that were designed with beauty accessibility in mind. Guide Beauty’s Eyeliner Duo was designed by a makeup artist with Parkinson’s and can be opened and handled easily for those with dexterity issues. Similarly, Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is on the list which features accessible design and a portion of the proceeds go to support mental health resources.
“When we shop with intention, every gift can help create a brighter, more inclusive world,” says Cleanlogic.
Holiday buying trends
This year’s holiday trends are pointing to the power of personal care and meeting multiple customer needs at once. In general, brands see multifunctional makeup is on the rise as shoppers look for skin care benefits in their makeup products.
Tech company Revieve has released its 2024 holiday trend report for brands and retailers, highlighting virtual try-on experiences and “no-makeup” makeup kits among the emerging themes that are capturing buyers’ attention. Spate, which also uses AI for consumer trend reporting, predicts holiday shoppers are interested in DIY beauty solutions as consumers are looking to blend convenience, affordability and self-expression.