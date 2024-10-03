Sephora and Rare Beauty donate all sales on World Mental Health Day to help struggling youth
Sephora and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez will donate 100% of global sales to youth mental health resources on October 10.
The companies will allocate the revenue to The Rare Impact Fund in support of World Mental Health Day. The fund aims to mobilize US$100 million for organizations increasing global access to youth mental health services and education.
Selena Gomez, founder and creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, says she launched the Rare Impact Fund to “expand access to mental health services and education for young people — something I craved in my youth.”
“The mental health crisis continues to impact young people disproportionately, and partners like Sephora are instrumental, not only by believing in this mission but by contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them.”
Mental health efforts
Sephora and Rare Beauty’s Make A Rare Impact campaign strives to “raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.”
Gomez’s cosmetics brand claims to donate 1% of sales to The Rare Impact Fund. The fund impacts an annual average of over one million young people and over 1,000 educational systems globally. It also supports 26 organizations across five continents.
The Make A Rare Impact campaign was created last year and works to dismantle “the stigma surrounding mental health.”
Scott Friedman, CEO at Rare Beauty, says: “Sephora has been a true partner since Rare Beauty’s launch in 2020, championing [Gomez’s] vision to redefine beauty conversations and prioritize self-acceptance.”
“For the second year in a row, we are excited to continue our fundraising efforts with Sephora to benefit the Rare Impact Fund’s lifesaving work.”
Financial contingencies
Rare Beauty’s donation of all its World Mental Health Day sales comes with caveats. Up to €200,000 (US$220,699) in value across Southeast Asia, Oceania and India.
The sales will be conducted at Sephora, in-store and online, in 27 markets and at Kohl’s locations across the US.
Deborah Yeh, Sephora’s Global CMO, adds, “Sephora wants prestige beauty to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, and we are proud to leverage the power of our brand and our global network of stores and digital channels to support the Rare Impact Fund and its mission.”
“Last year was already a major success, and we hope for an even greater impact this year, thanks to the power of our passionate worldwide community.”