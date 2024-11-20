Armani advent calendar gets sustainable packaging treatment
Luxury packaging company Pure Trade partners with Armani Beauty to create eco-friendly designs for its Haute Couture advent calendar and two holiday discovery sets. They aim to combine “high-quality” materials with sustainable practices.
Eco-friendly advent
The Armani Beauty Haute Couture Advent Calendar is made entirely from FSC-certified paper and cardboard, making it plastic-free and recyclable. Its design features two connected doors with a gold monogrammed closure, opening to reveal 24 compartments. Customers will find a mix of eight full-sized products, 15 travel-sized products and one accessory inside.
The packaging is wrapped in Armani’s signature red color, with embossed gold detailing. It’s built to be reused, which Armani Beauty says aligns with its commitment to sustainability.
Holiday discovery sets
Pure Trade also designed packaging for Armani Privé’s Les Eaux Holiday Discovery Set and the Thé Yulong Holiday Coffret. These sets are also plastic-free, made from FSC-certified cardboard and designed to hold products securely on cardboard platforms.
The Les Eaux set includes five 7.5ml bottles of Armani Privé fragrances, while the Thé Yulong coffret features a 100ml perfume, a 7.5ml miniature and a 50g soap. Both sets use black packaging with gold accents that match the advent calendar.
Holiday purchasing trends
As the demand for beauty advent calendars surges and some sell out before the festive season begins, brands are becoming increasingly creative with their product selections and decorative packaging.
In recent news, skin care and beauty brands Neal’s Yard Remedies — in collaboration with Morris & Co — and Give Me Cosmetics launched beauty advent calendars, respectively. Following Neal’s Yard’s 12-day advent calendar launch last year, the company now has a 24-day calendar, while Give Me’s advent calendar is the company’s first-ever calendar launch.
Revieve recently released its 2024 holiday trend report for beauty brands and retailers. It highlights growing customer preferences for personalized, virtual try-on experiences, shifting holiday makeup trends and skin care taking center stage.