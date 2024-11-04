Countdown to Christmas: Neal’s Yard Remedies and Give Me launch beauty advent calendars
As the cosmetics industry prepares for the Christmas season, skin care and beauty brands Neal’s Yard Remedies — in collaboration with Morris & Co — and Give Me Cosmetics launch beauty advent calendars, respectively.
Following Neal’s Yard’s 12-day advent calendar launch last year, the company now has a 24-day calendar, while Give Me’s advent calendar is the company’s first-ever calendar launch.
Natural and organic
Neal Yard’s Natural and Organic Advent Calendar features 12 full-sized and 12 travel-sized products across its skin care, bath and body care and well-being ranges, valued over US$440.
Anabel Kindersley, co-owner and CEO of Neal’s Yard Remedies, says: “This is our third year of releasing calendars for the festive season and due to the success and increasing demand observed of our 12-day calendars, we have introduced our very first 24-day calendar — our biggest yet.”
The company says the products were chosen to be suitable for all skin types. The selection contains their Frankincense Intense Age Defying Cream, Goodnight Pillow Mist and Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Booster.
The company teamed up with Morris & Co for the design of the 24-day advent. It features Morris & Co’s marigold print, originally created by designer, poet, writer and environmentalist William Morris. Many of Neal’s Yard’s products contain the marigold plant and it is grown in their organic gardens at their eco-manufacturing facility in England.
Book of positivity
UK-based hair, body and skin care brand Give Me Cosmetics’ 12-day advent calendar contains 12 full-sized products and tools, combined with daily affirmations and positive quotes, in what the company calls “a journey of positivity, self-care and confidence.”
The products are valued at US$150 while the calendar retails at almost half of that sum.
Kay Kelly, head of brand, says: “We didn’t want this to be just another countdown to Christmas.”
She explained that the idea behind the book of positivity was to create something meaningful that helps their customers feel positive and confident. “It’s a beautiful blend of self-care and festive joy, perfect for the festive season.”
Gift that keeps giving
As the demand for beauty advent calendars surges and some sell out before the festive season begins, brands are becoming increasingly creative with their product selections and decorative packaging.
Advent calendars are popular among consumers because the value of the individual products inside (often a mix of full-size products and travel-size products) is typically hundreds of dollars more than what the calendars are sold for.
Brands like Sephora, Jo Loves, Lush, Charlotte Tilbury and more are all announcing the launch of their festive calendars, promising collections of luxury beauty and self-care items. Some brands, like Liberty, Space NK and Cult Beauty elevate select calendars with “Golden Tickets” worth £1,000 (US$1295), which winners can spend on the brands.