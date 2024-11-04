US university and nonprofit donate hygiene kits to fight period poverty
Women In Training and South University (SU), US, distribute essential hygiene kits for women in need at the campus to combat period poverty in local communities.
Period poverty is the lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene facilities and education on menstruation and proper hygiene, presenting obstacles to schooling and professional development. Approximately 16.9 million people who menstruate live in poverty in the US, according to Ballard Brief.
“The values of Women In Training perfectly align with SU’s community engagement and support mission. We’re honored to work alongside Women in Training to address these critical needs for the young women in our city,” says Kenneth Macon, SU Montgomery Campus director and dean of Academic Affairs & Operations.
Increasing access to period products
The university hosted members of the local nonprofit at its Montgomery, Alabama, campus. SU’s nursing and physical therapy assistant students volunteered alongside Women In Training members to assemble the kits, which will include body wash, soap, shampoo, bath sponges, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, dental floss, pads, tampons and socks.
According to the Alliance for Period Supplies’ (APS) study, one in three women struggle to purchase period products in the US.
to end period poverty and raise awareness for the growing need for access to period care, Kimberly-Clark donated period products to APS for every U by Kotex or Thinx product purchased in-store or online at Walgreens for a limited time.Earlier this year,
Personal Care Insights previously spoke to tampon and pad dispenser company Aunt Flow. It has an impact program that donated over six million period products to support menstruators in need. The company said it is “committed to fighting period poverty until everyone has access.”
Helping women
SU and Women In Training also collaborated in September, packing over 200 feminine hygiene products for the community.
Women in Training was founded in 2019 by twin sisters Brooke and Breanna Bennett at 12 years old. The nonprofit aims to help women overcome period poverty.
Women In Training also supports broader issues that impact girls and young women, such as initiatives to provide them with access to educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and medicine (STEM).
According to Coursera, women’s representation remains low in STEM professions — comprising just over one-quarter of the overall STEM workforce.
To combat this, Olay launched a course on Coursera, a for-profit US-based open online course provider, to educate on “skin care fundamentals” and encourage more learners, especially women and women of color, to enter the cosmetic science field.