Aunt Flow on importance of period product access and direct-to-consumer solutions
09 Aug 2024 --- Proprietary, free-vend tampon and pad dispensers company Aunt Flow launches its period products for sale in the US directly to consumers for the first time. Previously, the company only offered its products in public spaces to ensure access to free period products in schools, colleges, universities and businesses.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Sarah Howard, the VP of Marketing at Aunt Flow, about why the company leaped into a direct-to-consumer approach and how menstrual product costs affect US consumers.
Over two million students across the country rely on Aunt Flow’s pads and tampons in bathrooms across grade schools and universities, which motivated the brand to develop familiar products for menstruators to use at home. The brand has rolled out 36-count boxes of tampons and pads retailing for US$15.99.
Why did you choose to make your products available for purchase by the consumer?
Howard: Menstruators in 750 schools and 150 universities across the US have come to trust Aunt Flow and rely on our period products during their school day. After receiving requests from parents that their daughters were curious if these products were available for ‘normal people sales,’ we decided to give the people what they’ve been asking for! The feedback speaks for itself.
Do you think enough public spaces make period products accessible for free?Howard: Across North America and the UK, over 47,000 bathrooms are stocked with free Aunt Flow period products! We’re thrilled to work with thousands of businesses, schools and organizations that support menstrual equity and prioritize providing free period products to their students, employees and guests. The ultimate goal? For every menstruator to walk into any bathroom and never have to worry if they start their period because Aunt Flow period products will be freely available.
Why is it important to provide free access to tampons in public spaces?
Howard: According to a study by Free the Tampon, 86% of women started their period in public without the supplies they needed. At Aunt Flow, we compare menstrual products to toilet paper — both are basic necessities. So, if toilet paper is free, why aren’t tampons and pads? By helping businesses and schools easily implement inclusive, sustainable period product programs, we’re providing the solution to the problem menstruators have been dealing with for years. Who carries quarters around, anyway?
How about specifically in schools?
Howard: Offering free menstrual products can increase class attendance by 2.4% (New York City Public Schools). Also, this can help students feel more comfortable on campus. If they know that they have access to menstrual products when needed, then they know that their school cares about them in a time of need. We never want students to miss class because they have their period. If a student unexpectedly gets their period in class and has no access to menstrual products, then they have to go home and get them, which means they are missing class.
Additionally, we believe students shouldn’t have to go to the nurse’s office to handle a natural bodily function. The nurse’s office is for when you’re sick, not managing something as normal as a period. Providing period products in restrooms makes school a more comfortable and supportive environment while reducing the stigma around periods.
Are period products affordable enough? Should the costs of them change?
Howard: In public spaces, period products should be offered for free, just like soap and toilet paper. Yet, nearly two-thirds of menstruators in the US cannot afford period products. While government aid provides financial relief to those who need it, neither food stamps nor WIC (a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children), unfortunately, cover the cost of period products.
Currently, 20 states’ tax period products are luxury items, treating them the same as decor, electronics, makeup, and toys rather than recognizing them as basic necessities. The elimination of the tampon tax helps all people who menstruate better afford the period products they require to reach their full potential. Legislation is changing, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure everyone has access to high-quality menstrual care.
Through Aunt Flow’s impact program, we’ve donated over six million period products to support menstruators in need. We’re committed to fighting period poverty until everyone has access. We call these people helping people.
Last month, several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. It marked the first time metals were evaluated in the commonly used hygiene product. Personal Care Insights spoke to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and next steps.
