Toxic metals found in tampons as scientists call for research to uncover potential health risks
10 Jul 2024 --- Several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, were detected in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. This marks the first time metals were evaluated in the commonly used hygiene product. Personal Care Insights talks to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and next steps.
The researchers from UC Berkeley, US, evaluated sixteen metal(loid)s in different kinds of tampons, with zinc having the highest concentration (geometric mean = 52,000 ng/g). A geometric mean lead concentration of 120 ng/g was also found in the samples — lead has no known “safe” exposure level. Arsenic’s geometric mean was reported as 2.56 ng/g.
The study asserts that tampon use is a potential source of exposure to metals in menstruating people. However, it is not yet certain these metals affect human health despite the discovery of their presence.
Shearston says, “So far, what we know is that metals are present in all the samples we tested. We do not yet know if metals can leach out of the tampon and whether they are absorbed by the body. We, therefore, cannot yet assess to what extent (if any) metals in tampons contribute to any health problems.”
“We need more research on this severely understudied area, especially because millions of people could be affected.”
The study identified fourteen brands that contained toxic metals. Popular menstrual product brands include Procter & Gamble’s Tampax, Kimberly-Clark’s Kotex and Edgewell Personal Care’s Playtex. We contacted all companies for comment but have not received any responses at the time of publication.
Toxic tampons?
Approximately 52 to 86% of people who menstruate in the US use tampons — cotton and rayon/viscose “plugs” — to absorb menstrual blood in the vagina.
The discovered metal concentrations varied by region in which the tampons were purchased (US vs. EU and UK), by material, such as organic and non-organic and by store- or name-brand.
All tampons contained metals, with no category having consistently lower concentrations of all or most metals. Lead concentrations were higher in non-organic tampons, while arsenic concentrations were higher in organic tampons.
The complete list of metals discovered includes arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc.
The study explains that the tampons may have been contaminated with metals from agricultural or manufacturing processes. The cotton material could have absorbed the metals from water, air or soil through a nearby contaminant (for example, if a cotton field was near a lead smelter), added intentionally during manufacturing as part of a pigment, whitener, antibacterial agent or some other process in the factory producing the products.
“Our findings point toward the need for regulations requiring the testing of metals in tampons by manufacturers,” writes the study.
Absorbent area concerns
The vagina is highly absorptive tissue, which could mean systemic exposure to these metals.
“Although toxic metals are ubiquitous and we are exposed to low levels at any given time, our study clearly shows that metals are also present in menstrual products and that women might be at higher risk for exposure using these products,” says study co-author Kathrin Schilling, assistant professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.
Shearston adds that it is unclear “if the amounts [of toxic metals] found are cause for concern.”
When prompted on how manufacturers can avoid these metals entering tampons, she asserts that it is hard to answer without knowing the whole process that the industry uses to create the products.
Call for transparency
Shearston recommends that period product manufacturers should test for toxic metals and other chemicals and “ensure that toxic substances are not present in tampons.” She highlights that companies should make their results publicly available if they already conducted tests.
“I’d also like to see manufacturers disclose all the ingredients they use in the manufacturing process so consumers can make informed choices.”
In response to the study, sustainable period care brand Natracare published its independent testing results.
“The findings of this study are tremendously valuable because they will not only drive pressure for better regulatory measures but also give people the information they need to choose what is best for their bodies and to hold more companies accountable to doing the same,” says Natracare Founder Susie Hewson.
The test results of the brand’s GOTS-certified organic cotton tampons show no detectable traces of heavy metals or other chemicals of concern.
By Sabine Waldeck