EU Scientific Committee says small amounts of micron-sized silver safe in cosmetics
10 Jul 2024 --- The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) gives its final opinion on the use of micron-sized silver in cosmetics. It is deemed safe but only in certain amounts.
“The use of micron-sized particulate silver in eye shadow and oral exposure products (lip balm, toothpaste and mouthwash) at concentrations mentioned in Section 3.5 is considered safe, either used alone or in combination,” it announces.
However, the SCCS says micron-sized silver is toxic for reproduction category 2. “We consider micron-sized particulate silver not safe at concentrations up to 0.2% in rinse-off and 0.3% in leave-on cosmetic products when used alone or in combination.”
The committee follows ECHA’s classification of silver as a category 2 reproductive toxicant for adverse effects on sexual function and fertility. It determined that silver metal powder is not irritating to the skin or eyes. The risk of sensitization from silver exposure is considered negligible.
The SCCS did not evaluate inhalation exposure from products like “face refresh spray” and deodorant spray, as the margin of safety data provided was deemed unsafe for these categories.
The committee based its evaluation on exposure to silver ions, excluding nano Silver particles due to differing physicochemical characteristics and toxicological profiles. The particles evaluated are not classified as nanomaterials.
Lastly, the SCCS agrees with ECHA that no classification for mutagenicity is “warranted.” Silver ion genotoxicity studies have been inconclusive, and the SCCS is unconcerned about human risk due to the low concentrations of silver in cosmetics. There is no proposed carcinogenicity classification because the data is inconclusive.
In related news, the SCCS found potential genotoxicity concerns in its final opinion on the safety of titanium dioxide in oral cosmetic products.
By Venya Patel