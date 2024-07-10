Univar Solutions enters distribution agreement with Vizor for aquatic-safe and transparent sun care
10 Jul 2024 --- Univar Solutions seals a deal with Vizor Sun Holdings, becoming an exclusive distributor of Vizor Super Zinc powders and dispersions for sun care and daily-wear SPF products.
The specialty ingredients and chemicals provider will distribute sun care ingredients to beauty and personal care customers in Europe. Vizor’s zinc powders and dispersions are touted to enable transparent and high SPF formulas for mineral-based sun care products.
According to Univar Solutions, the advanced material coating technology used in the production of the API-grade filters allows for higher SPFs at lower use levels than those of zinc oxides that are currently available for sale. Less zinc oxide results in less whitening, which improves transparency on even the darkest skin types
Yannick Rigg, a founding member of Vizor adds, “Vizor’s zinc oxide powders and dispersions, backed by patented technology, provide the highest SPF in the industry with outstanding aesthetics. This breakthrough enables formulators to finally create transparent, luxurious products using non-nano particle sizes.”
Celebrating partnership
Univar Solutions sees consumers seeking enhanced ways of protecting their skin from UV rays and sun damage. So it continues to grow its portfolio and solutions for creating sun care products for daily wear.
With the partnership, the distributor will offer Super Zinc, a “non-nano inorganic UV filter,” and product development support for businesses in Europe that want to use the ingredient. However, the agreement excludes Andorra, Austria, Germany, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Montenegro, Poland and Switzerland.
“We are thrilled that Vizor selected Univar Solutions as its sole distribution partner for Super Zinc powders and dispersion products in Europe. This partnership not only significantly expands our range of sun care ingredients for beauty and personal care purposes but also demonstrates our commitment to technical innovation — supporting customers who are looking to formulate with top-quality, natural and eco-friendly ingredients,” shares James Peterson, Univar Solutions’ global VP of Care.
The chemicals company says ecological testing has determined Super Zinc filters are safe for use with a variety of aquatic species.