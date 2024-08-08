CeraVe tops list of UK’s most searched skin care brands
08 Aug 2024 --- A new study names CeraVe as the most searched skin care brand in the UK. Conducted by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, the study used Google Keyword Planner data on average monthly searches for over 50 well-known and popular brands of skin care.
These were then cross-referenced with a series of keywords regarding products, such as “cream” and “serum,” to find out which specific products are the most searched by Britons.
CeraVe ranked first with 136,992 average monthly searches throughout the UK, more than double the searches than Byoma in second place. The brand recently expanded its therapeutic skin care portfolio with new moisturizers and eye cream this week.
The top search for the brand in the country was “CeraVe cleanser,” which got over 43,633 searches, while “CeraVe moisturizing cream” was the second most popular, with 39,217 average monthly searches.
Byoma, the only British brand in the top 10, had 60,151 average monthly searches.
“Byoma skin care” was the third most searched term in the country with 36,800 average searches, while “Byoma moisturizer” is the tenth most searched keyword with 9,125 average monthly searches.
Drunk Elephant came in third with 37,354 monthly searches. The brand’s moisturizer was the most searched by Britons, as “Drunk Elephant moisturizer” had 14,450 average searches and was the fifth most searched keyword in the country.
Further down on the list, Aveeno ranked fourth, with 32,963 average monthly searches. “Aveeno cream” was the fourth most searched keyword in the country, with 17,617 monthly searches.
Cetaphil closed the top five with 30,732 average monthly searches. La Roche-Posay, The Ordinary, L’Oreal, Estée Lauder and Olay occupy were positioned six to ten.