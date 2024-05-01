Period poverty: Kimberly-Clark brands partner with Walgreens to increase menstrual care access
01 May 2024 --- According to the Alliance for Period Supplies’ (APS) study, one in three women struggle to purchase period products in the US. Aiming to end period poverty and raise awareness for the growing need for access to period care, two-period products will be donated to APS for every U by Kotex or Thinx product purchased in-store or online at Walgreens until June 30.
Ballard Brief defines period poverty as the lack of information and education about menstruation and access to menstrual products. The research library says it affects all menstruators — especially those who are low-income, homeless, in college, imprisoned or transgender.
APS works with more than 125 independent nonprofit member organizations to distribute period products through schools, youth camps, shelters and other community organizations across the US to help “those who need them most.”
Over one-third (38%) of low-income women report missing work, school or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies, flags the organization.
“Kimberly-Clark’s commitment to menstrual hygiene began more than 100 years ago with the introduction of the disposable sanitary pad,” says Nicole Pawlukowsky, VP of U by Kotex and Thinx.
“As a founding member of APS, we are committed to helping end period poverty with great retail partners like Walgreens. Together, we strive to empower women through advocacy and accessible solutions.”
The cost of getting your period
In 2018, U by Kotex became the founding sponsor of APS. Since its launch, APS and its allied programs have distributed more than 50 million U by Kotex period products with the support of retail partners like Walgreens.
According to Ballard Brief, approximately 16.9 million people who menstruate live in poverty in the US.
With the increased cost of living and many countries experiencing inflation, the prices for period products have increased, and people are struggling to afford the necessity. Bloomberg reported in 2022 that prices for pads rose 8.3% while tampons prices rose 9.8%.
“Many people in the US are unaware that period poverty is an issue. To help address the ongoing need for period products, Walgreens and Kimberly-Clark are proud to team up to support Alliance for Period Supplies,” says Asha Saujani, Walgreens category manager for Health & Wellness.
“We join Kimberly-Clark in its pursuit to help end period poverty and thank them for their support and efforts to drive awareness.”
Period care access
Personal Care Insights recently reported on displaced women and girls in Gaza being deprived of necessary menstrual products and having to use tent scraps and spare pieces of clothing. The UN Population Fund reports there are over 690,000 menstruating women and adolescent girls in Gaza.
Dr. Nisreen, who works at the UN Relief and Works Agency health center serving the KYTC shelter, revealed that the hygiene kits distributed to people in Gaza did not include sufficient sanitary pads.
By Sabine Waldeck