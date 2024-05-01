Ingredion expands to North America in distribution partnership with LBB Specialties
01 May 2024 --- Ingredion enters a distribution partnership with LBB Specialties (LBBS), supplying specialty chemicals and ingredient across North America.
LBB Specialties will be Ingredion’s exclusive channel partner in the US and Canada for its personal care product portfolio, including Farmal bio-based polymers and Nativacare natural biodegradable polymers made from corn, rice and tapioca starches.
“Ingredion’s portfolio stands out by offering plant-based solutions that not only meet consumer demands for clean and effective personal care ingredients but also enhance product performance to help future-proof commercial formulations,” says Christopher Nork, SVP at LBB Specialties Care.
“Their expertise in supplying starches, humectants and hydrocolloids ensures that beauty and personal care brands can confidently deliver on both quality and sustainability.”
Sensorial skin care range
Ingredion offers a beauty and personal care portfolio designed to enhance products’ physical and sensory qualities for a “luxurious consumer experience” with ingredients that make skin feel softer and smoother.
Ingredion’s solutions include water- and oil-absorbent starches that reduce shine and moisture in skin care products.
“This partnership with LBB Specialties is a testament to our shared commitment toward innovation across the entire consumer goods value chain,” says Neil Barrientos, global business director for Beauty & Home at Ingredion.
“LBB Specialties’ technical expertise, deep geographic coverage and best-in-class market intelligence platform are unparalleled. We are confident that together, we can leverage our combined strengths to deliver solutions to the North American market.”
Ingredion co-creates with its customers through Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers. The global ingredient solutions provider operates in over 120 countries, turning grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into ingredient solutions.
Personal Care Insights previously connected with Divya Patel, Ingredion’s EMEA Beauty and Home business development manager, to discuss waterless beauty as a rising trend and the company’s dry emulsions developed in response.
By Benjamin Ferrer