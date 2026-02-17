Givaudan invests in natural fragrance ingredient innovation
Key takeaways
- Givaudan is investing CHF55 million in Campus 52 in Grasse, France, to advance natural fragrance ingredients.
- The center will focus on innovation, agronomy, and perfumery, fostering collaboration between scientists and partners.
- This investment aligns with Givaudan’s 2030 strategy for sustainable growth and high-value fragrance solutions.
Swiss fragrance giant Givaudan announced a CHF55 million (US$71.5 million) investment to start construction on Campus 52, its new fragrance innovation center in France.
The “center of excellence,” located in Grasse and dedicated to Givaudan’s House of Naturals organization, aims to explore, develop, and produce industry-leading natural fragrance ingredients for the company’s perfumers.
“The new campus will host development and production capabilities designed to deliver exclusive, high‑quality natural ingredients,” says Xavier Renard, global head of Fine Fragrance.
Campus 52 is built on four main pillars: agronomy, innovation, operations, and perfumers. Backed by Givaudan’s natural sourcing program, it focuses on merging technological innovation and operational excellence to produce its ingredients.
The center houses a production facility and an innovation laboratory, fostering collaboration among scientists and partners who bring the fragrances to life.
Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan, says: “This investment is fully aligned with Givaudan’s 2030 strategy, which aims to drive sustainable growth by creating high-value-added fragrance solutions that consumers love.”
The move in Europe piggybacks off of other recent expansions the chemicals company has made globally. This past month, Givaudan invested US$110 million in a fragrance facility in Mexico and announced a new creative fragrance hub in Indonesia.
The company’s 2025 financial report highlights that the Givaudan Fragrance & Beauty segment grew 7.9% like-for-like, driving overall sales growth of 5.1%.
Choosing Grasse as its location was also a strategic decision, says the company. The village has strong ties to the history of perfumery, and France is the country of Givaudan’s inception.
“Located in the heart of Grasse, Campus 52 represents a return to our roots, where perfumery traditions, know‑how, and craftsmanship have flourished for centuries,” says Andrier.