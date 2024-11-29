Beyond The Headlines: Unwrapping festive launches and L’Oréal’s celebration of giving
The holiday season brings a wave of launches and celebrations as brands like Old Spice, Le’Noir and La La Leaf unveiled festive product collections. Meanwhile, L’Oréal continues spotlighting female changemakers at its annual Women of Worth program.
Product launches
Old Spice introduced its limited-edition “Holidudes” collection, which has two holiday-themed scents: Snickerdudel and Lumbersnack. Snickerdudel has a sweet, cookie-inspired fragrance, while Lumbersnack has a fresh, pine forest scent. The products are available in body wash and deodorant formats and are touted to offer 24-hour odor protection.
Le’Noir Skincare introduced two new products for the holiday season: the Exfoliating Facial Scrub and the Vitamin C Serum. The scrub aims to provide hydration and exfoliation, while the serum focuses on brightening and firming the skin. Both products are vegan, cruelty-free and free of artificial preservatives.
La La Leaf launched its new Holiday Lip Balm Collection, including the Pink Holiday Blend Lip Balm with festive scents like vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and peppermint. The collection also features Wintergreen Clear Lip Balm and Peppermint Sheer Red Lip Balm. These products are designed to keep lips hydrated and are marketed as practical gifts for the holiday season.
Nyssa launched the Mother Bag, a tote bag kitted with a postpartum toolkit featuring essentials like pocketed underwear for ice/heat therapy, insulated bottle compartments and a wet/dry compartment. The vegan leather tote is paired with its Essential Postpartum Kit to create a holiday gift bundle, offering discounts through December 31.
Brightside Aesthetics by Ducharme Dermatology introduced several treatments aimed at improving muscle tone and skin appearance. These include EmSculpt NEO for fat burning and muscle toning, EMFace for facial skin tightening and Exion for skin rejuvenation. The clinic also offers the EMSELLA chair, which helps with pelvic floor strengthening and incontinence. Brightside announced a complimentary launch event on December 12, where attendees can try the new treatments and participate in raffles for discounts.
Ethical cosmetics
The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association introduced new modules to its e-learning course about safety assessment for cosmetic products. The new modules cover topics such as Next Generation Risk Assessment and Environmental Safety Assessment, adding to the compilation of the Cosmetic Product Safety Report to evaluate toxicological principles and local and systemic toxicity.
Celebrating impact
L’Oréal held its annual Women of Worth program, which honored ten women who have significantly impacted their communities. These women work for various causes, including mental health, education and community development. The program equips them with funding and mentorship to help amplify their efforts and expand their reach.
E.L.F. Cosmetics highlighted its “eyes. lips. face. fandom.” campaign. The campaign stars actress Joey King and actor Lucien Laviscount in a narrative that combines sports and beauty culture. It is centered around E.L.F.’s Power Grip Primer and aims to emphasize inclusivity and break stereotypes.