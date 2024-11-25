Cistto launches program for scientific skin health in Tibet’s high altitudes
Cistto, a China-based sensitive skin care brand, will launch in the North American market and underscores its philanthropic initiative aimed at addressing skin health challenges in high-altitude regions. The “Moon Above the Plateau” program targets women living in Tibet, an area known for its extreme environmental conditions and contribution to skin damage.
The “Moon Above the Plateau” program allows women in Tibet to apply for free skin care consultation and training via Cistto’s digital platforms.
The company also announces that fees for remote deliveries in Tibet will be waived. Cistto aims to raise awareness of the environmental factors contributing to sensitive skin while promoting education on scientific skin care practices.
Unique challenges
The Tibetan Plateau is the highest plateau in the world, with an average altitude of about 14,700 feet above sea level. Since it is located at a low latitude and high altitude and has low total ozone in summer, the Tibetan Plateau is referred to as the place with the largest UV radiation on Earth.
Tibet’s high altitude and intense UV radiation, combined with frequent strong winds, pose significant threats to skin health. In response, Cistto’s team researched the unique skin care challenges women face in these conditions.
The brand collaborated with third-party testing agencies and expert collaborations to gather data to better understand the challenges, needs and qualities of high-altitude skin. This research informed the development of specialized skin care support for Tibetan women.
Global expansion
This initiative marks the beginning of Cistto’s global efforts to support individuals with sensitive skin. The brand plans to extend similar programs to other regions that have unique environmental skin health challenges, including North America.
These initiatives will be tailored to local conditions and Cistto will collaborate with charities and NGOs in each area to broaden its support network and provide specialized skin care support.