Kenvue’s personal care report highlights social media as source and simplicity as key
Kenvue has released its report “A New View of Care: The Power of Personal Care Routines,” revealing trends and consumer patterns worldwide. It details how Gen Z turns to social media and influencers for advice, the unexpected findings of not prioritizing sunscreen as much as anticipated, and highlights simplicity as the secret to keeping a consistent routine.
The report says that nearly nine in 10 consumers (88%) globally believe personal care positively impacts their health.
“This reflects a shift toward viewing personal care as a proactive tool for overall well-being and long-term health versus appearance alone,” James Cummings, vice president and head of Global Consumer Business Insights at Kenvue, tells Personal Care Insights.
“While health remains the primary motivator, 76% of consumers believe taking care of their health helps boost their appearance, highlighting the link between outer beauty and inner well-being.”
Cummings adds that this connection is powerful among younger consumers in the survey, which included 10,000 people. He says 66% of Gen Z and 64% of millennials surveyed reported wishing they had started their care routines earlier, showing a growing awareness of the long-term benefits of daily care routines.
Online sources of information
The report highlights online resources as the primary place consumers turn for information. Four out of five people go online for guidance on personal care, and social media reaches three times more people than traditional media.
“One of the standout findings from the report is that trust shapes influence, but immediacy drives action. What I mean by that is we found that while nearly two-thirds of consumers (62%) trust their healthcare providers the most for advice on personal care routines, they turn to online sources more often,” says Cummings.
Meanwhile, 38% of Gen Z consumers trust influencers for personal care advice, and 50% of Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to engage with healthcare professionals on social media.
“While they draw inspiration from platforms like TikTok and Instagram, only one third (38% of Gen Z and 34% of millennials) trust influencers for personal care advice,” he adds.
Consistency and simplicity
Oral care products were well used by consumers globally, and 40% of respondents with personal care routines say oral care is the most important step in their routine.
Meanwhile, 20% of those concerned about oral health want to prevent future issues, while 44% want to address them now. Cummings says it is unsurprising that oral care is highly prioritized.
“What stood out to me most in the findings was the personal care products that weren’t well used — in particular sunscreen. While most recognize the preventive benefits of sun care, only 17% consider it one of the three most essential steps in their overall personal care routine,” he says.
“Steps like oral care, hair care, face and body skin care, and even supplements, ranked as more important than sun care.”
Cummings says that personal care is no longer just cosmetic or indulgent but a cornerstone of health and well-being. Therefore, as an industry, companies should adapt to this shift in consumer behavior to explain how personal care practices relate to measurable health outcomes and help foster healthy aging.
Keeping a small and consistent routine is “redefining personal care as a proactive path to well-being,” says Kenvue, especially for younger generations. The company emphasizes that consistency, not complexity, makes the difference.
Cummings adds that there is a huge opportunity in simplicity. “Consumers struggle to start or stay consistent with routines due to confusion and decision fatigue. Creating accessible, straightforward solutions can remove friction and help consumers establish daily habits.”