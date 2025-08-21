Louis Vuitton expands into luxurious beauty with La Beauté cosmetics line
Louis Vuitton is launching a luxury color cosmetics line, La Beauté, next week. The line includes 55 shades of lipstick, 10 lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes.
The product line is marketed as highly luxurious. Lipsticks and lip balms will reportedly retail at US$160, and eyeshadow palettes will be US$250. Refill options are available for all products, priced at US$69 for the lip products and US$92 for the eyeshadows.
“The beauty universe is about so much more than just products, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty,” says Pat McGrath, creative director of cosmetics at La Beauté Louis Vuitton.
The launch follows its initial announcement in March this year. The parent company LVMH already has various beauty lines, including Dior Beauty and Sephora. Still, it hopes Louis Vuitton’s brand recognition will further its cosmetic market reach, competing with other fashion houses like Prada, Celine, and Rabanne.
Various shades for lips and eyes
The 55 lipsticks include 27 creamy satin hues with a 24-hour hold, and 28 velvet matte shades with a 12-hour hold.
The lipsticks are formulated with upcycled waxes of mimosa flowers, jasmine, and rose for fragrance. The 10 lip balms are scented with raspberry and mint. For hydration, all lip products contain hyaluronic acid and shea butter.
The eyeshadow pallets contain four shades in each, three for everyday wear and one featuring more “glamour.” The company is also launching brushes for eyeliner, shading, and blending.
“The eyeshadows really set the tone for La Beauté Louis Vuitton — they are bold, intentional, and made to be remembered,” says McGrath.
Louis Vuitton is also investing in its packaging design, which features “heavy” craftsmanship. The lipsticks and lipbalms will be sold in bullet form, with possible engraved monograms of initials or numbers.
The company has also created small leather goods such as lipstick pouches and beauty cases to be released in signature shades.
The release comes at a volatile time amid US President Donald Trump’s Tariffs. Earlier this year, shares of LVMH dropped by 3%, reflecting investor concern over the industry’s heavy reliance on the US market.